Modern Warfare’s Pine map likely coming to Call of Duty: Mobile in season 10

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s tiny Pine map is making its way to mobile. It will likely be released with the upcoming season 10 of the game.

The Pine map was playable in the public test build released by Activision in late June. The company had said that features in the build were used to test out upcoming features to seasons nine and 10 of the game. Since the map wasn’t released in season nine, it will likely be coming on season 10.

So far, the Terminal map has been confirmed to be coming with the next season. In a community update on Reddit today, a user asked about the Pine map’s release. Activision responded “there is indeed a map called Pine that exists in the Call of Duty universe” with a winky face emoji. It also said that news about the other multiplayer map will be coming out this weekend.

Pine is a really small map. Only the one-vs-one and two-vs-two modes can be played on it. With season nine of the game ending on Sept. 10, fans will probably not have to wait long to experience the map on mobile.

Until then, players can enjoy the limited time featured modes currently available in CODM. This includes the 10-vs-10 Team Deathmatch mode on Shipment, as well as the Attack of the Undead mode.

The Attack of the Undead was added back to the game earlier today for the first time since its initial release back in season seven. In this, one player is randomly chosen to be the undead at the beginning of each match. Equipped with only a knife and infinite respawns, the undead has to kill all survivors before the time runs out. Survivors turn into the undead on being killed.