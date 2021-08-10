How to get Battle Points in Pokémon Masters EX

Pokémon Masters EX has several items and goodies to unlock, and DeNa adds more items available through Battle Points with each patch. If you’re looking to enlarge your inventory, finding the optimal way to earn more Battle Points can help decide what tasks to focus on while playing Pokémon Masters EX.

Players can earn Battle Points by completing certain events and battles in Pokémon Masters EX. Completing battles in the daily region rotation provides a fairly consistent stream of Battle Points for trainers, but more adventurous trainers can try their hand at limited-time events. There are several objectives in event missions, and the goals can be as simple as completing designated areas (sometimes under specific conditions) or taking on bosses.

Seasonal and limited-time events can come bundled with tasks that reward players with Battle Points. There is usually at least one event active at any given time, but each event will only be available for a limited period. This means you need to complete the objectives before they run out, so you don’t miss out on a chance to obtain more Battle Points over time. Players should also keep an eye on the rotation to know which events and missions are live.

With new events and other festivities on the horizon, there will always be new and more ways players can collect Battle Points. Considering the number of items you can unlock with Battle Points also grows by the day, it could be a decent idea to limit your Battle Point spending, so you can always have enough to unlock the items you really like and need.