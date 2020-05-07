How to download PUBG Mobile’s 0.18.0 update patch

There will be no server downtime for the update.

PUBG Mobile’s 0.18.0 update will be rolling out globally for Android and iOS on May 7. The update brings a ton of new content to the game including Mad Miramar, new modes, a weapon, and more.

Tencent has said that they won’t be taking the servers offline for this update. The update requires approximately 1.97 GB of storage space for Android users and 2.21 GB storage space for iOS users.

Updating the game is very easy. Android users can follow these steps to get on to the new version:

Head over to the Google Play Store. Click on the menu option in the top left. Select “My apps & Games” from the menu. You will find yourself in the “Update” tab. Click on the update button next to PUBG Mobile.

Apple’s iOS users can update to version 0.18.0 of the game by following these steps:

Go to the App Store. Tap on the updates option. Click on the update button next to PUBG Mobile.

Alternatively, both users can go to their respective store pages for PUBG Mobile and download the update from there. Here is the Play Store link and here is the App Store link for the same. The update is generally rolled out in phases so players in different regions of the world will get the update at different times on May 7.

Players can still play PUBG Mobile on the old version without updating the game, however. They won’t be able to match with players on the new version.