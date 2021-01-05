League of Legends: Wild Rift’s first patch of the new year is here. Patch 2.0 brings five new champions, a party-finder feature, a new season, and much more to the mobile game.

Wild Rift is available in most regions of the world except North America, South America, and India. Riot has said the game will be released in these regions next spring, although an exact release date hasn’t been revealed yet.

Here are the complete notes and updates for Wild Rift’s patch 2.0. The balance changes for the patch haven’t been released, but they will be unveiled soon, according to Riot.

New champions

Riot has been teasing the addition of new champions for the past few days. Today, it was confirmed that five champions from Bandle City will be coming to Wild Rift.

Corki

Image via Riot Games

Kennen

Image via Riot Games

Tristana

Image via Riot Games

Lulu

Image via Riot Games

Teemo

Image via Riot Games

Features

Party Finder

This new feature will allow players to easily find suitable allies to jump onto the Summoner’s Rift with.

Party owners will be able to make their lobbies public by clicking the option on the top right corner of the lobby screen.

Players can also join open lobbies by navigating to the option on the bottom left corner of the home screen.

Open lobbies can be filtered by type. The feature will also automatically recommend some lobbies to join.

Latency Indicators

Riot has removed the latency indicator from the homepage as it wasn’t accurate in showing the ping a player would get in the game.

This has been replaced with a network indicator which tells the network a player is on (WiFi, 4G, and so on) and an in-game indicator showing the real latency a player would experience in matches.

Social Sharing

A social sharing feature has been added which allows players to share their stats on Facebook or save them to the camera roll.

Players will be able to use this feature with the end-of-game scoreboard, end-of-game personal performance, career most played champ, season rank, win streak, new champ acquired, new skin acquired, and leaderboard screens.

Map Description

Players will now be able to explore Wild Rift’s abridged Summoner’s Rift in detail.

Tutorial Optimization

Players may now be prompted to take performance-improving tutorials based on their gameplay.

Champion Mastery Emotes

Players will get this emote on reaching Mastery Level five with a champion.

Skins

Several new skins are coming to Wild Rift in this patch.

Sad Robot Amumu

Urfrider Corki

Arcade Corki

Star Guardian Janna

Star Guardian Jinx

Arctic Ops Kennen

Star Guardian Lulu

Dragon Trainer Lulu

Star Guardian Lux

Cottontail Teemo

Guerilla Tristana

Arclight Varus

Little Devil Teemo

Little Demon Tristana

Wicked Lulu

Super Kennen

Star Guardian Ezreal

Free-to-play Champion Rotation

Jan. 7 to 13: Barum, Camille, Fizz, Graves, Jhin, Malphite, Orianna, Shyvana, Sona, and Varus.

Jan. 14 to 20: Akali, Alistar, Dr. Mundo, Drave, Jarvan IV, Miss Fortune, Soraka, Tryndamere, Xin Zhao, and Zed.

Game Systems

Ping Replies

Players can now reply to pings.

Dragon/ Baron Respawn Timers

The spawn timers for these monsters will be shown on the scoreboard.

Some UI improvements have also been made to the minimap.

Scoreboard Logic

Enemy information on the scoreboard will now update only after players gain vision of them.

New Emotes Wheel

The emotes wheel can now be accessed by holding down on your champion.

System Message UI

The system messages will not block the player’s view of their own champion.

Detailed Stats

Players will now be able to see a more detailed breakdown of stats on the stats tabs of the scoreboard.

This includes the damage reduction (in percentage) of armor and magic resistance items and conversion from ability haste to cooldown reduction.

Tower Prioritization

Towers will now prioritize super minions over siege minions.

Season one

The first ranked season of Wild Rift will begin on Jan. 8, 2021.

Every player who participated in season zero will receive some rewards when it ends.

Event

A new event called Yordle Expedition will arrive into Wild Rift with the five new champions.

Players can find the new champions through this event.

Other Notes