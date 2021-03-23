Here are the Pokémon Go trade cost charts

While catching them all is the core of Pokémon Go like any other title in the franchise, there are many different aspects that define the game. Raiding, defending gyms, and trading are also quite vital to increase the intractability of the game. Upon a closer look, all of these side factors also support the catching-them-all thesis, since you’ll need to use them to complete your Pokédex in a faster and more efficient way.

During the Pokémon franchise’s earlier days, players needed extra cables to connect their devices together for trading and battling with each other. Trading in Pokémon Go is much easier, however.

Despite making trading more accessible for the player base, Niantic still introduced some measures to retain the rarity of geographically exclusive Pokémon. You’ll only be able to trade players within 7.4 miles or 12 kilometers. Trading isn’t free, either, since you’ll need to spare some Stardust to cover the costs.

Here’s how much you’ll be paying for each trade in Pokémon Go.

Trading costs depend heavily on the friendship level between you and the person you’re trying to trade with. If you can increase your friendship level, you’ll pay less Stardust fees.

Pokémon Go trading costs for regular Pokémon

Friendship Level Trading cost when the Pokémon is registered on both players’ Pokédex Trading cost when the Pokémon isn’t registered on a player’s Pokédex Good 100 Stardusts 20,000 Stardusts Great 100 Stardusts 16,000 Stardusts Ultra 100 Stardusts 1,600 Stardusts Best 100 Stardusts 800 Stardusts

Pokémon Go trading costs for Shiny and Legendary Pokémon

Friendship Level Trading cost when the Pokémon is registered on both players’ Pokédex Trading cost when the Pokémon isn’t registered on a player’s Pokédex Good 20,000 Stardusts 1,000,000 Stardusts Great 16,000 Stardusts 800,000 Stardusts Ultra 1,600 Stardusts 80,000 Stardusts Best 800 Stardusts 40,000 Stardusts

Alternatively, you can also check out this helpful visual, which does an excellent job of informing trainers based on the type of trade they’re about to make.

The trading costs can scale down during seasonal events by 10 to 25 percent, meaning save your trades if there’s an event approaching. A Pokémon’s level will be scaled down if you’re trading with an account that is at a lower level than your account.

