Here are the Pokémon Go trade cost charts

Trade responsibly.

Image via Niantic

While catching them all is the core of Pokémon Go like any other title in the franchise, there are many different aspects that define the game. Raiding, defending gyms, and trading are also quite vital to increase the intractability of the game. Upon a closer look, all of these side factors also support the catching-them-all thesis, since you’ll need to use them to complete your Pokédex in a faster and more efficient way.

During the Pokémon franchise’s earlier days, players needed extra cables to connect their devices together for trading and battling with each other. Trading in Pokémon Go is much easier, however.

Despite making trading more accessible for the player base, Niantic still introduced some measures to retain the rarity of geographically exclusive Pokémon. You’ll only be able to trade players within 7.4 miles or 12 kilometers. Trading isn’t free, either, since you’ll need to spare some Stardust to cover the costs.

Here’s how much you’ll be paying for each trade in Pokémon Go.

Trading costs depend heavily on the friendship level between you and the person you’re trying to trade with. If you can increase your friendship level, you’ll pay less Stardust fees.

Pokémon Go trading costs for regular Pokémon 

Friendship LevelTrading cost when the Pokémon is registered on both players’ PokédexTrading cost when the Pokémon isn’t registered on a player’s Pokédex
Good100 Stardusts20,000 Stardusts
Great100 Stardusts16,000 Stardusts
Ultra100 Stardusts1,600 Stardusts
Best100 Stardusts800 Stardusts

Pokémon Go trading costs for Shiny and Legendary Pokémon 

Friendship LevelTrading cost when the Pokémon is registered on both players’ PokédexTrading cost when the Pokémon isn’t registered on a player’s Pokédex
Good20,000 Stardusts1,000,000 Stardusts
Great16,000 Stardusts800,000 Stardusts
Ultra1,600 Stardusts80,000 Stardusts
Best800 Stardusts40,000 Stardusts

Alternatively, you can also check out this helpful visual, which does an excellent job of informing trainers based on the type of trade they’re about to make.

The trading costs can scale down during seasonal events by 10 to 25 percent, meaning save your trades if there’s an event approaching. A Pokémon’s level will be scaled down if you’re trading with an account that is at a lower level than your account.

See the Latest Gaming Deals on Amazon.com

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.