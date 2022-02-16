Halo TV show renewed for second season ahead of Paramount+ premier

More than a month before the Halo live-action show premiers on Paramount+, ViacomCBS has confirmed it has already been renewed for a second season.

Renewing the show this early shows ViacomCBS, which will soon be renamed Paramount Global, has confidence Halo will draw attention to its Paramount+ streaming platform and could lead to future activations and projects.

Suit up, Spartans. The wait is almost over. #HaloTheSeries premieres March 24 exclusively on @ParamountPlus with a second season already ordered. pic.twitter.com/xWPP3wOJfE — Halo on Paramount+ (@HaloTheSeries) February 15, 2022

“Halo takes us into a dazzling world we believe will enthrall audiences as much with its electrifying visuals as its bold, character-driven storytelling,” Showtime Network’s chief executive David Nevins said. “This second-season pickup reflects the confidence we have in the power of this epic series to attract and engage viewers.

Nevins added: “Halo has been a great collaboration with Amblin and 343 Industries, and we are all grateful for the opportunity to continue it.”

The show, which debuts on Paramount+ March 24, will follow a ‘Silver Timeline’ that pulls from pre-existing lore within the Halo franchise but will run parallel to diverge into its own canon, according to creative director Frank O’Connor.

“Halo is an expansive, world-building opportunity for Paramount+, and we’re thrilled to give fans a second season to look forward to before we launch the series next month,” Paramount+ chief programming officer Tanya Giles said. “Halo will deliver a thrill-ride for fans of the game and non-gamers alike, as it ties together stunning visuals with a deeper look at the personal stories behind these iconic characters, all set within an epic battle for the future of humanity.”

This approach also leaves space open for new elements that crossover between the different timelines—television’s “Silver” and gaming’s core canon—moving forward. Both are “connected by the same DNA,” Giles said, which makes Halo what it is.