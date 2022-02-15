Sonic the Hedgehog will get a third movie, Knuckles spinoff series on Paramount+

ViacomCBS, soon to be renamed Paramount Global, is revealing its upcoming slate of theatrical films, straight-to-streaming movies, and more, and fans of Sonic the Hedgehog appear to have a lot to look forward to over the next several years.

Ahead of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 releasing in theaters on April 8, Paramount and Sega have confirmed that a third movie has been greenlit and is already in development for a to-be-announced release window.

In addition to the third movie, a new original series starring Idris Elba as Knuckles the Echidna is also in the works for Paramount+. No other information was shared about the new movie or series, but Sega did note that this is part of a larger plan to expand the Sonic franchise.

“We are delighted to announce the third Sonic theatrical film and the first live action Sonic series for Paramount+ are being actively developed,” Sega CEO Haruki Satomi said. “We’ve got a remarkable partnership with Paramount and we are excited to continue expanding the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise with them.”

Satomi also said 2022 is a big year for Sonic since the second movie will be released soon and Sonic Frontiers is set to be released for all major platforms, including Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC, later this year.