Everything you need to know about Wild Rift’s new runes in Patch 3.2

Two new keystones and six minor runes have arrived with the Time and Tide update.

In the recently-released Time and Tide update (Patch 3.2), Riot Games finally introduced new runes to League of Legends: Wild Rift. The game now has two more keystones and six new minor runes, with two in each tree.

Riot revealed more details about each of them in a blog post today. The developer added that it will be paying close attention to each of them and could make adjustments if necessary. It also asked players to share their feedback on the new runes. Here is everything you need to know about them.

Keystones

Lethal Tempo

Image via Riot Games

This keystone grants players a stack of attack speed when they attack enemy champions. For melee champions, this grants six to 12 percent attack speed per stack. For ranged champions, it gives three to nine percent of extra attack speed.

Players can have a maximum of six stacks.

At maximum stacks, the keystone will give a further 30 percent bonus attack speed. This attack speed buff will last for six seconds and it’s refreshable.

Kraken Slayer

Image via Riot Games

With this keystone, every third attack on an enemy champion will deal 28 to 70 (based on level) + 30 percent bonus AD + 20 percent AP bonus true damage.

The Kraken Slayer doesn’t have a cooldown.

The hit effects will not add a stack but they can trigger the full stack damage. This stack lasts for three seconds.

Minor Domination runes

Scorch

Image via Riot Games

With this rune, players will deal an additional 21 to 35 magic damage to enemy champions after one second.

It has a 10-second cooldown.

Giant Slayer

Image via Riot Games

This rune is great against tanky champions. It deals bonus damage based on the enemy champion’s bonus health. This can be up to 10 percent bonus damage when the enemy champion has 1,000 bonus health.

Minor Resolve runes

Ultimate Shield

Image via Riot Games

Players will gain a shield for 90 to 300 (75 + 15 x level) for three seconds when they cast their ultimate with this rune equipped.

Nullifying Orb

Image via Riot Games

If a player takes damage that causes their champion’s health to fall below 35 percent, they will gain a shield that absorbs 80 + 50 percent bonus AD + 30 percent AP for four seconds.

It has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

Minor Inspiration runes

Nimbus Cloak

Image via Riot Games

When players cast a summoner spell with this rune, it will grant five to 25 percent (based on the summoner spell’s cooldown) bonus movement speed for two seconds.

Demolish

Image via Riot Games