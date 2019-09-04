Cloud9 Sneaky shows off his latest Junko Enoshima cosplay

Cloud9’s superstar League of Legends AD carry Zach “Sneaky” Scuderi has revealed his latest cosplay: Junko Enoshima.

Sneaky showed off this cosplay on Twitch last night. It features the lead antagonist from the hit anime video game series Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc. The character is a strawberry-blonde haired teenager who’s known for her usage of heavy makeup and red nails in the anime.

Like most of the C9 ADC’s cosplays, Sneaky managed to successfully replicate this appearance, showing off all of the features that are portrayed in Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc. Sneaky showed off the character’s famous dress and white tie paired with the red skirt.

gachiBASS SNEAKY Clip of C9Sneaky Playing League of Legends – Clipped by RayTehSwag

This is Sneaky’s latest cosplay. He previously celebrated his cosplay comeback with Pool Party Caitlyn from League of Legends last month. He replicated the 2018 summer-themed skin with a purple bikini, floppy white hat, and shawl.

In addition to Caitlyn and Junko, the League player has cosplayed as Dark Elementalist Lux, Divine Sword Irelia, and Star Guardian Soraka.

C9 recently finished second to Team Liquid in the 2019 LCS Summer Split finals. But Sneaky and C9 will be participating in the 2019 World Championship from Oct. 2 to Nov. 10.