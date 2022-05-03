Blizzard introduces new mobile game, Warcraft Arclight Rumble

Blizzard announced its next entry in the Warcraft franchise today, revealing Warcraft Arclight Rumble, a mobile action strategy game set in the Warcraft universe. The game will be available on iOS and Android.

The developers described it as a “tower offense” game, putting a spin on the tower defense genre. Players must defend a base, but they’re also tasked with assaulting a boss using their collected army. Between the player’s base and the boss, there are meeting stones and guard towers that players can control to help better wage battle against the boss closer to them.

Players will also have to build their armies with characters in the form of minis, all of the characters “from across the Warcraft universe,” according to Blizzard. There will be over 60 unique minis players can collect and use to build their attacking force. As players use these minis and gain experience, the characters will level up and new abilities will be unlocked for them.

There are five families for players to choose from in Arclight Rumble, each with their own strengths and weaknesses: the Alliance, the Horde, Blackrock, the Undead, and Beasts. In addition to the families, players can also choose from a selection of leaders to further customize their strategies when playing the game.

Arclight Rumble will have a PvE campaign for players to enjoy with over 70 missions to complete, as well as weekly dungeon challenges to take one. The game will also have PvP and cooperative elements. These include raid bosses that players can take down together, as well as guilds that players can join.

While there is no firm date on a beta release for the game as of yet, the reveal promised that those details are coming shortly and that the beta will be coming soon to limited regions. Blizzard did confirm that the game will fully release later this year, meaning the beta should be just around the corner.

Even without a firm release date, however, there’s already plenty of content to poke around for players looking to fight their way through the smallest version of Azeroth. And if the reveal is anything to go by, there will be plenty of chaos for all to enjoy.