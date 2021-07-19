Best moveset for Palkia in Pokémon Go

Palkia is a legendary Pokémon from the Sinnoh region, featured in the Diamond and Pearl games.

It joined Pokémon Go in 2019 but has yet to receive its shiny version. It can be captured by defeating it in five-star raids. Like other legendary Pokémon, Palkia often comes back to raids with new events.

Although Palkia has a better attack than defense, it still does a good job in both fields. What it lacks, though, is stamina. It features 280 points of attack and 215 of defense, compared to only 189 of stamina.

Palkia can be a good counter to Dragon-type Pokémon, although there are others who can be more powerful, such as Rayquaza. It can counter Pokémon such as Giratina, Arceus, Reshiram, and Zekrom.

Here are the best movesets to use for Palkia in Pokémon Go.

In Pokémon Go, creatures only have two attacks to use, one being a fast move and the other a charged one. While the fast move is similar to an auto attack, the charged move can only be used a couple of times during a fight. But it deals more damage.

As a Dragon and Water-type Pokémon, Palkia has access to numerous attack of different types, which makes it versatile. On top of its Dragon-type moves, it can use Hydro Pump and Aqua Tail as Water-type charged moves, as well as Fire Blast.

Keep in mind that Palkia’s main weaknesses are Fairy and Dragon-type moves. Both types deal 160 percent more damage to the Pokémon, so those matchups should be avoided.

Dragon-type

In terms of pure DPS, Palkia’s most powerful moves are Dragon-type attacks. What it lacks, though, is a Water-type fast attack, which would strengthen its versatility.

The choice of attacks for Palkia is pretty straightforward since two of its options deal more damage than the others. The best fast attack is Dragon Tail, while the optimal charged one is Draco Meteor.

Water-type

Palkia is a classic legendary Pokémon since many of them also feature the Dragon-type. Its double-type, however, can make this beast useful in many encounters. Palkia and Kingdra are the only Dragon and Water-type in Pokémon Go.

If you want to have some versatility and take advantage of its double-typing, Hydro Pump can be chosen as a charged move instead of Draco Meteor since it only deals three less DPS. This attack was added in 2020 and contributed to Palkia’s power. Both of the other charged moves are significantly weaker, however.