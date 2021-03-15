All Charge Up Today’s View and event-exclusive research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

The Season of Legends is hitting a new level with Pokémon Go starting to “charge up” for its next event.

Running from March 16 to 22, the Charge Up event introduces the legendary Pokémon Thundurus in its Therian Forme, along with an increased number of Electric-type Pokémon appearing in the game. That also includes Mega Manectric and the Tynamo line debuting in Pokémon Go, too.

This will be the first of what looks to be three elemental events that will bring the Forces of Nature back to their Therian Formes—and with it comes new Today’s View and event-exclusive research. So if you want a little bit extra to do during the event, here are all the research tasks you can complete, along with their rewards.

Today’s View Research

Charge Up page one

Catch five Electric-type Pokémon Pikachu encounter

Evolve a Pokémon Voltorb encounter

Power up Pokémon five times 10 Poké Balls



Total rewards: Tynamo encounter, one Unova Stone, 10 Ampharos Mega Energy

Charge Up page two

Make three nice Throws in a row Magnemite encounter

Make three Curveball Throws Magnemite encounter

Make three Great Throws Magnemite encounter



Total rewards: Magneton encounter, one Sinnoh Stone, 10 Manectric Mega Energy

Charge Up page three

Use seven Berries to help catch Pokémon 10 Poké Balls

Evolve three Electric-type Pokémon Electabuzz encounter

Power up Pokémon 10 times Three Razz Berries



Total rewards: Porygon encounter, one Upgrade, 15 Ampharos Mega Energy

Charge Up page four

Transfer 15 Pokémon 10 Poké Balls

Evolve five Electric-type Pokémon Jolteon encounter

Power up Pokémon 15 times Manectric encounter



Total rewards: Tynamo encounter, one Unova Stone, 15 Manectric Mega Energy

Event-exclusive research