All Charge Up Today’s View and event-exclusive research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

The Season of Legends is hitting a new level with Pokémon Go starting to “charge up” for its next event.
Running from March 16 to 22, the Charge Up event introduces the legendary Pokémon Thundurus in its Therian Forme, along with an increased number of Electric-type Pokémon appearing in the game. That also includes Mega Manectric and the Tynamo line debuting in Pokémon Go, too.
This will be the first of what looks to be three elemental events that will bring the Forces of Nature back to their Therian Formes—and with it comes new Today’s View and event-exclusive research. So if you want a little bit extra to do during the event, here are all the research tasks you can complete, along with their rewards.
Today’s View Research
Charge Up page one
- Catch five Electric-type Pokémon
- Pikachu encounter
- Evolve a Pokémon
- Voltorb encounter
- Power up Pokémon five times
- 10 Poké Balls
Total rewards: Tynamo encounter, one Unova Stone, 10 Ampharos Mega Energy
Charge Up page two
- Make three nice Throws in a row
- Magnemite encounter
- Make three Curveball Throws
- Magnemite encounter
- Make three Great Throws
- Magnemite encounter
Total rewards: Magneton encounter, one Sinnoh Stone, 10 Manectric Mega Energy
Charge Up page three
- Use seven Berries to help catch Pokémon
- 10 Poké Balls
- Evolve three Electric-type Pokémon
- Electabuzz encounter
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- Three Razz Berries
Total rewards: Porygon encounter, one Upgrade, 15 Ampharos Mega Energy
Charge Up page four
- Transfer 15 Pokémon
- 10 Poké Balls
- Evolve five Electric-type Pokémon
- Jolteon encounter
- Power up Pokémon 15 times
- Manectric encounter
Total rewards: Tynamo encounter, one Unova Stone, 15 Manectric Mega Energy
Event-exclusive research
- Catch five Electric-type Pokémon
- Joltik encounter
- Power up Pokémon seven times
- 10 Ampharos Mega Energy
- TBD