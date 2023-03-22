MTG March of the Machine teasers hint at 10th Sword, new Wrenn partner

Game designer Mark “Maro” Rosewater for Magic: The Gathering dropped the Maro teaser list for March of the Machine, featuring a 10th Mirran Sword, a new partner for Wrenn, and several interesting creature types.

Prior to the official spoilers of a new MTG Standard-legal set, Rosewater provides a list of teasers for players to solve. The March of the Machine (MOM) spoilers will kick off on March 29, with prerelease events running from April 14 to 20. A first look at the upcoming Standard-legal set already showcased Multiverse Legends, infamous team-ups, and a new Chandra planeswalker card.

Despite WotC having revealed so much about the MOM set already, Rosewater surprised MTG players and fans with a few notable insights on his March of the Machine teaser list. The initial takeaway from the list is a new partner for the planeswalker Wrenn, with seven getting introduced through Innistrad: Midnight Hunt. And that the MTG design team is wrapping up the Mirran Sword cycle with the 10th and final Sword.

Rosewater broke down his MOM teaser list into three sections: Things to expect, rules text on cards, and Phyrexian creature types. Here is the full list of teasers, which will get updated throughout the March of the Machine spoilers.

Rosewater MOM teaser things to expect

Both the 10th Sword and Wrenn partner are included in the things to expect, along with two Draft archetypes that will have a creature type matters—with one being Phyrexian—and a creature that is able to hit an opponent with 11 Poison counters.

A double-faced token (one that transforms)

A card that costs XUUUU

A variant of a mechanic returns to a premier set for the first time since it originally appeared

A legendary creature returns not seen since Homelands

A creature capable of dealing eleven poison counters

Some planes show up in card names that have never done so before

Wrenn returns with a new partner

Two draft archetypes that have a creature type matters component

The 10th _____ & _____ sword

Rosewater MOM teaser text rules

Standouts from the text rules include casting spells with Flash or Flying from the top of a player’s library to each player can’t cast more than one non-Phyrexian spell each turn, with the latter likely supporting a Phyrexian tribal deck in Limited and Standard.

“You may cast spells with Flash or Flying from the top of your library.”

“An Aura, God or Demigod card”

“Where X is the excess damage dealt this way.”

“This spell can’t be copied.”

“Activate only if you’ve cast two or more spells this turn.”

“Each player can’t cast more than one non-Phyrexian spell each turn.”

“X twice, where X is the number of lands you control.”

“Whenever a permanent you control transforms or a permanent enters the battlefield under your control transformed,”

“If the opponent protects it, remove a defense counter from it.”

“At the beginning of your upkeep, if you haven’t been dealt combat damage since your last turn, you draw a card and you lose one life.”

Rosewater teaser Phyrexian creature types

Heading into the release of the MOM set, players were expecting a slew of new Phyrexian creature types due to the Multiverse invasion taking place. Some surprising types on the list are a Phyrexian shark and dog warrior. The list also includes creature types fighting against the Phyrexians. Notable types include a rabbit, an ape dinosaur turtle, and a giant dog.

Phyrexian creature types

Phyrexian Bear Rhino

Phyrexian Devil

Phyrexian Dog Warrior

Phyrexian Jackal

Phyrexian Samurai

Phyrexian Shade

Phyrexian Shark

Phyrexian Treefolk

Phyrexian Viashino

Phyrexian Weird

Creature types fighting the Phyrexians:

Moonfolk Ninja

Aetherborn Vampire

Fungus Rabbit

Dwarf Pilot

Raccoon Warrior

Goblin Spellshaper

Wolverine Dinosaur

Legendary Creature—Elder Giant Dog

Legendary Creature—Ape Dinosaur Turtle

Legendary Creature—Cyclops Homunculus

The official MOM spoilers are slated to start on March 29, with all cards potentially getting revealed prior to the Easter holiday. Prerelease events start on April 14 and the digital launch of March of the Machine will take place on April 18.