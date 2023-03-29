Final MTG Mirrian Sword fuels Commander spell decks, completes 20-year-old cycle

Completing the Magic: The Gathering Mirrian Sword cycle in March of the Machine is Sword of Once and Future, showcasing protection from Blue and Black while creating card advantage and having its controller cast free cheap spells from the graveyard.

The first Sword in the Mirrian Sword cycle began with the MTG set New Phyrexia almost 20 years ago and will get completed with the release of March of the Machine (MOM). Each of the 10 Swords has protection against allied or enemy colors while pumping up the equipped creature’s stats by +2/+2. Revealed today during the MOM spoiler debut stream was Sword of Once and Future, a Mythic Rare Artifact Equipment that will likely see gameplay in the MTG Commander format.

Sword of Once and Future

Sword of Once and Future | Image via WotC

Upon dealing combat damage to an opponent, Sword of Once and Future provides card advantage through Surveil and the ability to cast spells with two or less mana for free from the graveyard.

Mana Cost: Three mana of any color

Type: Artifact—Equipment

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Equip: Two

Equip ability: Equipped creature gets +2/+2 and has protection from Blue and from Black.

Second ability: Whenever Equipped creature deals combat damage to a player, Surviel two. Then you may cast an Instant or Sorcery spell with a mana value of two or less from your graveyard without paying its mana cost. If that spell would be put into your graveyard, Exile it instead.

The ninth Sword, Sword of Forge and Frontier, made its debut through the ONE set. Since its release, it has become a staple Artifact Equipment in the Commander format and is even worth money on the secondary market.

Sevinne, the Chronoclasm | Image via WotC Melek, Izzet Paragon | Image via WotC Kykar, Wind’s Fury | Image via WotC

Sword of Once and Future pairs nicely with the MTG commander Sevinne, the Chronoclasm, as each spell cast from the graveyard can get copied and have a new target. Other possible commanders include Melek, Izzet Paragon, Kykar, Wind’s Fury, and Kalamax, the Stormsire.

Players can test out Sword of Once and Future when the March of the Machine set globally releases on April 21.