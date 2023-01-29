All MTG cards worth money in Phyrexia: All Will Be One

Elesh Norn Mother of Machines_Concept Praetor Mondrak Glory Dominus Phyrexian Obliterator Ichormoon Gauntlet Tekuthal, Inquiry Dominus Sword of Forge and Frontier Vraska, Betrayal’s Sting Atraxa, Grand Unifier

The Multiverse war in Magic: The Gathering has begun through Phyrexia: All Will Be One, a standard-legal set showcasing a variety of card-style treatments and powerful cards for all formats.

Scheduled to globally launch on Feb. 10 and become available starting on Feb. 3 through prerelease events, the Phyrexia: All Will Be One set contains a total of 271 regular cards. Also included in the set are a wide variety of card-style variants, known as booster fun treatments. New card-style treatments within the ONE set include borderless manga art, Step and Compleat foils, and Oil Slick foils.

Prior to the release of ONE, prices for the set were above average, with Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines having several variants worth money. Step and Compleat foil variants have been valued above the manga art while prices for Oil Slick treatment cards remain uncertain on the secondary market.

All projected prices of ONE cards

All prices are subject to change, and will with the official launch of ONE. Values shown at the time of writing are projections from sites like MTGGoldfish, TCGPlayer, and MTGStocks. Prices will get updated with both the prerelease launches and the global release.

Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines

Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines

Elesh Norn is the face of Phyrexia: All Will Be One. Of all the cards within the set, Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines has the most variants. The Phyrexian Praetor is projected to impact the Commander format and should see some gameplay in MTG formats like Standard and Pioneer as well.

Oil Slick: $150 to $300

Step and Compleat: $100 to $250

Phyrexian: $80 to $100

Concept Praetor: $90 to $100

Manga: $60 to $100

Regular: $50 to $70

Mondrak, Glory Dominus

Mondrak Glory Dominus

There are a total of five Dominus within the ONE set, with Mondrak, Glory Dominus projected to be worth the most. The Phyrexian horror slots into a variety of Commander decks, producing twice the amount of tokens every time one is created. Mondrak may even see Standard gameplay in GW token decks with Jinnie Fae, Jetmir’s Second.

Step and Compleat: $30 to $100

Oil Slick: TBD

Showcase: $38 to $55

Regular: $30 to $75

Phyrexian Obliterator

Phyrexian Obliterator

Reprinted in ONE, Phyrexian Obliterator has a history of variations worth money on the secondary market. The Phyrexian horror has an Oil Slick version, along with a Step and Compleat foil treatment. Phyrexian Obliterator is mostly played in the Commander format and may struggle to find a home in Standard as it competes against Sheoldred, the Apocalypse in the four-drop Mono-Black slot.

Step and Compleat foil: $90 to $110

Oil Slick: TBD

Showcase: $17 to $32

Regular: $20 to $26

Vraska, Betrayal’s Sting

Vraska, Betrayal’s Sting

Vraska was Compleated in the ONE set, showcased through her planeswalker card, Vraska, Betraya’s Sting. Likely to find a home in Commander Infect decks, the planeswalker doesn’t have any Green in her mana cost.

Step and Compleat: $80 to $110

Manga: $39 to $42

Oil Slick: TBD

Phyrexian: TBD

Regular: $15 to $20

Tekuthal, Inquiry Dominus

Tekuthal, Inquiry Dominus

Tekuthal, Inquiry Dominus is the Blue legendary creature in the ONE Dominus cycle. The Phyrexian horror is a Flying 3/5 creature that will trigger the Proliferate mechanic an extra time each time it is activated. Players can expect Tekuthal, Inquiry Dominus to have a major impact on multiple Magic formats.

Step and Compleat: $45 to $50

Oil Slick: TBD

Regular: $10 to $20

Ichormoon Gauntlet

Ichormoon Gauntlet

Ichormoon Gauntlet is a unique Artifact in the ONE set, giving all planeswalkers the ability to Proliferate through a zero-cost loyalty ability and an ultimate minus-12 ability that allows players to take an extra turn. The Blue Artifact will likely see gameplay in a variety of Magic formats, from Standard and Pioneer to Commander.

Oil Slick: $25 to $30

Regular: $18 to $23

Sword of Forge and Frontier

Sword of Forge and Frontier

Filling in the ninth slot in the Mirrodin Sword cycle is Sword of Forge and Frontier. The Artifact Equipment has protection against the MTG colors Red and Green while providing card advantage when an equipped creature deals combat damage to an opponent.

Oil Slick: TBD

Regular: $20 to $30

Atraxa, Grand Unifier

Atraxa, Grand Unifier

Atraxa, Grand Unifier is a four-color seven-drop legendary creature in ONE with a host of keywords and 7/7 stats. The Phyrexian angel won’t likely see play in Standard, but may slot into several Commander builds.

Step and Compleat: $70 to $130

Showcase: $20 to $35

Regular: $10 to $15

All images via WotC.