All manga MTG cards in ONE and what they are worth

Wizards of the Coast has included a total of 16 borderless Magic: The Gathering manga art cards in Phyrexia, All Will Be One, available through a variety of products.

Variants are a huge part of MTG, and one of the more popular themes has been anime and manga art. The most recent set, Jumpstart 2022, contained 45 anime art card variations, and Phyrexia: All Will Be One contains borderless manga art cards. The set is also packed with eight other variants: Borderless concept Praetor, borderless Ichor, Phyrexian language, extended art, borderless lands, showcase, Step and Compleat foil treatments, and Oil Slick foil treatments.

Where to find ONE manga cards

The theme behind the ONE borderless manga art cards is horror, representing “what if” situations for the Mirrodin legendary heroes and for five of the 10 planeswalkers. Players can find the MTG manga variants in set, Draft, and collector booster packs. The collector booster packs included in the ONE Commander Precons may also include borderless manga variants.

All ONE manga cards and what they are worth

WotC partnered with Kogado Studios for the Phyrexia: All Will Be One set to create the manga art, showcasing all 10 planeswalkers and six legendary creatures. Of the legendary creatures, only Elesh Norn was illustrated by the horror artist Junji Ito.

Legendary creatures in ONE with manga art

Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines: $50 to $55

Kemba, Kha Enduring: $1 to $2

Thrun, Breaker of Silence: $2 to $3

Jor Kadeen, First Goldwarden: Around $1

Melira, the Living Cure: $1 to $2

Graaz, Unstoppable Juggernaut: $1 to $2

Planeswalkers in ONE with manga art

The Eternal Wanderer: $14 to $16

Jace, the Perfected Mind: $17 to $19

Vraska, Betrayal’s Sting: $39 to $42

Koth, Fire of Resistance: $5 to $7

Nissa, Ascended Animist: $29 to $32

Kaito, Dancing Shadow: $7 to $9

Kaya, Intangible Slayer: $7 to $9

Lukka, Bound to Ruin: $12 to $14

Nahiri, the Unforgiving: $24 to $26

Tyvar, Jubilant Brawler: $10 to $11

Catgirl Japanese ONE tokens

In addition to the manga art cards, WotC has also created four anime-inspired promo tokens in Japanese for the ONE set.

Catgirls Goblin Catgirls Mite Catgirls Samurai Catgirls Samurai

Value of ONE manga art cards on secondary market

Similar to the Jumpstart 2022 anime art cards, the value of the manga art ONE cards can vary from a dollar up to $50. At the time of writing, most of the value associated with the cards is tied to popularity, rarity, and playability. And while those factors will still matter once the set is released, accessibility of the manga art cards could drive prices higher than they are now.

Prices of the ONE borderless manga art cards are subject to change once the MTG set globally launches on Feb. 10. All cards will become available to the public starting as early as Feb. 3 at prerelease events.

Images via WotC