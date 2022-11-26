These are all of the MTG Jumpstart 2022 anime art cards

Crack J22 packs to play and pull anime art cards worth money.

Wizards of the Coast has included a total of 45 anime art cards within the Jumpstart 2022 set, showcasing a number of Magic: The Gathering cards that are worth money on the secondary singles market.

Packed with popular MTG tribal themes throughout history,  the Jumpstart 2022 (J22) set contained 51 new cards, reprints, 46 themes, and 121 possible pack contents. In addition to the 45 anime art cards, there were another 25 that showcased new art. And that doesn’t include art on new cards, like the Mythic Rare J22 promo Kibo, Uktabi Prince, of which the monkey noble is worth around $23 to $25. 

Of the 45 J22 anime art cards, around 12 have a projected worth of over one dollar, as the Jumpstart 2022 set doesn’t officially release until Dec. 2. And six have projected values of $10 and higher. 

Anime art Jumpstart 2022 cards worth money

All Jumpstart 2022 anime art cards without prices are valued under a dollar or have a price that hasn’t been determined at time of writing. Some cards like Plaguecrafter from the Gross J22 pack don’t have a projected worth but have a price history that strongly suggests what the card’s potential value is.

  • Balan, Wandering Knight: $30 to $35
  • Karn Liberated: $25 to $28
  • Merrow Reejerey: $10
  • Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker: $5 to $7
  • Coldsteel Heart: $6
  • Arlinn, Voice of the Pack: $5 to $6
  • Spectral Sailor: $5
  • Plaguecrafter: $5 to $10
  • Spellstutter Sprite: $5 to $10
  • Tree of Perdition: $5 to $10
  • Mirror Image: $4
  • Magnifying Glass: $3

All Jumpstart 2022 anime art cards under a dollar

ArrestCaustic Caterpillar
Colossal MajestyDiabolic Edict
Dragon FodderDragon Mage
Drannith StingerEidolon of Rhetoric
Elvish RejuvenatorEmancipation Angel
Feast on the FallenFlicker of Fate
Hydra’s GrowthKasmina, Enigmatic Mentor
Khalni Heart ExpeditionLord of the Accursed
Oathsworn VampireOgre Slumlord
Peacewalker ColossusPreordain
Ram ThroughRapacious Dragon
Rigging RunnerSage’s Reverie
Spear SpewerStitcher’s Supplier
Thermo-AlchemistThrashing Brontodon
Thrill of PossibilityTragic Slip
Valorous StanceWhirler Rogue
World Breaker

The J22 anime cards priced above $10 aren’t the only Jumpstart 2022 cards worth money. Several reprints and new cards are making waves on the secondary market, legal to play within Eternal MTG formats like Commander.

All J22 values are subject to change upon the official release, at which point prices will get updated. The Jumpstart 2022 set will officially launch on Dec. 2.