Arlinn, Voice of the Pack Arrest Balan, Wandering Knight Caustic Caterpillar Coldsteel Heart Colossal Majesty Diabolic Edict Dragon Fodder Dragon Mage Drannith Stinger Eidolon of Rhetoric Elvish Rejuvenator Emancipation Angel Feast on the Fallen Flicker of Fate Hydra’s Growth Karn Liberated Kasmina, Enigmatic Mentor Khalni Heart Expedition Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker Lord of the Accursed Magnifying Glass Merrow Reejerey Mirror Image Oathsworn Vampire Ogre Slumlord Peacewalker Colossus Plaguecrafter Preordain Ram Through Rapacious Dragon Rigging Runner Sage’s Reverie Spear Spewer Spectral Sailor Spellstutter Sprite Stitcher’s Supplier Thermo-Alchemist Thrashing Brontodon Thrill of Possibility Tragic Slip Tree of Perdition Valorous Stance Whirler Rogue World Breaker

Wizards of the Coast has included a total of 45 anime art cards within the Jumpstart 2022 set, showcasing a number of Magic: The Gathering cards that are worth money on the secondary singles market.

Packed with popular MTG tribal themes throughout history, the Jumpstart 2022 (J22) set contained 51 new cards, reprints, 46 themes, and 121 possible pack contents. In addition to the 45 anime art cards, there were another 25 that showcased new art. And that doesn’t include art on new cards, like the Mythic Rare J22 promo Kibo, Uktabi Prince, of which the monkey noble is worth around $23 to $25.

Of the 45 J22 anime art cards, around 12 have a projected worth of over one dollar, as the Jumpstart 2022 set doesn’t officially release until Dec. 2. And six have projected values of $10 and higher.

Anime art Jumpstart 2022 cards worth money

All Jumpstart 2022 anime art cards without prices are valued under a dollar or have a price that hasn’t been determined at time of writing. Some cards like Plaguecrafter from the Gross J22 pack don’t have a projected worth but have a price history that strongly suggests what the card’s potential value is.

Balan, Wandering Knight : $30 to $35

: $30 to $35 Karn Liberated : $25 to $28

: $25 to $28 Merrow Reejerey : $10

: $10 Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker : $5 to $7

: $5 to $7 Coldsteel Heart : $6

: $6 Arlinn, Voice of the Pack : $5 to $6

: $5 to $6 Spectral Sailor : $5

: $5 Plaguecrafter : $5 to $10

: $5 to $10 Spellstutter Sprite : $5 to $10

: $5 to $10 Tree of Perdition : $5 to $10

: $5 to $10 Mirror Image : $4

: $4 Magnifying Glass: $3

All Jumpstart 2022 anime art cards under a dollar

Arrest Caustic Caterpillar Colossal Majesty Diabolic Edict Dragon Fodder Dragon Mage Drannith Stinger Eidolon of Rhetoric Elvish Rejuvenator Emancipation Angel Feast on the Fallen Flicker of Fate Hydra’s Growth Kasmina, Enigmatic Mentor Khalni Heart Expedition Lord of the Accursed Oathsworn Vampire Ogre Slumlord Peacewalker Colossus Preordain Ram Through Rapacious Dragon Rigging Runner Sage’s Reverie Spear Spewer Stitcher’s Supplier Thermo-Alchemist Thrashing Brontodon Thrill of Possibility Tragic Slip Valorous Stance Whirler Rogue World Breaker

The J22 anime cards priced above $10 aren’t the only Jumpstart 2022 cards worth money. Several reprints and new cards are making waves on the secondary market, legal to play within Eternal MTG formats like Commander.

All J22 values are subject to change upon the official release, at which point prices will get updated. The Jumpstart 2022 set will officially launch on Dec. 2.