Wizards of the Coast stepped up the quality of Magic: The Gathering content within the Jumpstart 2022 set, showcasing 46 tribal themes with a number of reprint and new cards that are worth money on the secondary singles market.

The Jumpstart 2022 (J22) set is the second independent Jumpstart set in Magic, containing 46 themes and 121 variations as pack contents. WotC included 51 new cards in addition to the reprints from various MTG sets. And 45 of the total J22 cards were given anime art, with several of them having a projected worth of over $10.

All J22 cards worth money: Jumpstart 2022 price tier list

Each pack within the J22 set contains at least one Rare or Mythic Rare, of which over a dozen are worth money on the secondary market prior to the official release. Popular themes that were slotted into Jumpstart 2022 included Merfolk, Goblins, Snow, and Eldrazi.

Ashcoat of the Shadow Swarm

Ashcoat of the Shadow Swarm is a new J22 card in the MTG color Black. The rat warlock is a Mythic Rare that pumps up the power of all rats upon attack. It also self-mills in order to find rats that can get returned to hand. Ashcoat of the Shadow Swarm is worth between $57 and $60.

Rhystic Study

Rhystic Study is a Blue Enchantment that allows its controller to draw a card whenever an opponent casts a spell at the cost of one mana of any color. The price history for the Enchantment is quite high and it was in the first Jumpstart set, where it is valued at $38. The J22 version has new art and initial projections have Rhystic Study worth between $45 and $50.

Balan, Wandering Knight

Balan, Wandering Knight is a reprint from Commander 2017, and is one of the 45 Jumpstart 2022 cards that feature anime art. The legendary cat knight has an initial value of around $30 to $35, despite its Commander 2017 version having a value of only around $6.

Rodolf Duskbringer

Rodolf Duskbringer is a new MTG vampire within the J22 set. The legendary angel has a slew of keywords to go along with its 4/4 baseline stats: Flying, Deathtouch, and Lifelink. It also gains Indestructible when you gain life until the end of the turn. Rodolf Duskbringer is worth between $27 and $30.

Kibo, Uktabi Prince

Kibo, Uktabi Prince is the J22 promo and is a brand-new card within the set. The promo version has an extended art treatment that has the legendary monkey noble valued at around $23 to $25.

Tree of Perdition

Tree of Perdition is another J22 anime art card that was first printed in Eldritch Moon. It’s an interesting plant creature that’s a Defender with 0/13 stats. And it can tap to exchange its toughness with an opponent’s life total. Previous versions of Tree of Perdition are valued under $20 with the J22 version worth around $22 to $25.

Pirated Copy

Pirated Copy is a new MTG card within the Jumpstart 2022 set. The shapeshifter pirate becomes a copy of a creature on the battlefield and can draw cards. Pirated Copy is a Mythic Rare valued between $20 and $25.

Auntie Blyte, Bad Influence

Auntie Blyte, Bad Influence is also another MTG within J22. The devil advisor is a Mythic Rare three-drop that has Flying and 2/2 baseline stats. Auntie Blyte, Bad Influence stacks +1/+1 counters in exchange from a source you control dealing damage to you, like Pain lands for example. The devil on the shoulder is worth around $25.

Lita, Mechanical Engineer

Lita, Mechanical Engineer is a new MTG card within the J22 set that’s a Mythic Rare. The legendary artificer synergizes with Artifact tribal themes in the color White and is packed with value. Lita, Mechanical Engineer is valued at around $25.

Alandra, Sky Dreamer

Supporting Merfolk tribal is Alandra, Sky Dreamer—another new MTG card within J22. The legendary merfolk wizard synergizes with additional card draws during a turn and is in the color Blue. Alandra, Sky Dreamer is valued at around $20.

Mizzix, Replica Rider

Mizzix, Replica Rider is a new MTG in Jumpstart 2022 that is a Rare goblin wizard. The legendary creature has Flying on a 4/5 body and has a hybrid ability cost that can copy a spell. Mizzix, Replica Rider is worth around $20.

Preston, the Vanisher

Wizard rabbits are taking over Magic through Preston, the Vanisher, a new card within the Jumpstart 2022 set. The legendary rabbit is in the color White with a 2/5 body that has Illusion synergy. Preston, the Vanisher is valued at around $20.

Zask, Skittering Swarmlord

Zask, Skittering Swarmlord is a new MTG card within J22 that is an insect. The legendary creature synergizes with the graveyard, allowing players to play any lands and insects from the graveyard. It also returns insects that die to the bottom of an owner’s library. Zask, Skittering Swarmlord is priced at around $20.

Isu the Abominable

Synergizing with Snow as a new MTG card in J22, Isu the Abominable lets players play and cast Snow lands and spells from the top of their library. The Mythic Rare can also scale in power through +1/+1 counters upon paying either Green, White, or Blue mana. Isu the Abominable is valued at around $20.