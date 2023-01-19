Sword of Forge and Frontier Sword of Hearth and Home Sword of Sinew and Steel Sword of Truth and Justice Sword of War and Peace Sword of Feast and Famine Sword of Body and Mind Sword of Light and Shadow Sword of Fire and Ice Sword of Dungeons & Dragons

Nine of the 10 Mirran Swords have been printed, showcasing the longest-running cycle in Magic: The Gathering.

Wizards of the Coast created an MTG Sword cycle that began with the New Phyrexia set around 20 years ago. Initially, the swords were designed to protect against enemy colors, showcasing five Artifact Equipment swords in the cycle. Allied colors were later added to the cycle starting with the release of Modern Horizons. As of writing, nine of the 10 Mirran Swords have been printed, with Dimir (Blue/Black) as the remaining color pair that doesn’t have an Artifact Equipment Sword.

Each of the Mirran Swords in the cycle costs three mana of any color to cast, as they are Artifacts. The passive ability on each sword provides the creature it is equipped to +2/+2 stats and protection from two colors. Additionally, each sword has its own unique ability that is triggered upon the equipped creature dealing direct damage to an opponent, and the cost to equip the sword is always two mana of any color.

The Mirran Sword cycle is one of the more prominent cycles within MTG, inspiring a non-legal version of a Sword in the Unstable set called Sword of Dungeons & Dragons. Illustrated by Chris Rahn, the Sword provided +2/+2 stats like its legitimate versions while offering protection against the creature types Rogues and Clerics instead of MTG colors.

Sword of Dungeons & Dragons

Here’s every MTG Mirran Sword, when it was first printed, how much it is worth, and its abilities.

Every MTG Sword in Mirran Sword cycle

Sword of Fire and Ice

Sword of Fire and Ice

Sword of Fire and Ice was originally printed in Darksteel, with that version of the Artifact priced at around $47. The Equipment provides protection from the MTG colors Red and Blue. And its unique ability deals two damage to any target upon the equipped creature dealing direct combat damage to an opponent, while also drawing a card.

Sword of Light and Shadow

Sword of Light and Shadow

First printed in Darksteel with its original version priced at around $18, Sword of Light And Shadow protects against the MTG colors White and Black. Its unique ability has its controller gain three life and return a creature from their graveyard to hand upon the equipped creature dealing direct combat damage to an opponent.

Sword of Body and Mind

Sword of Body and Mind

Sword of the Body and Mind was first printed in Scars of Mirrodin and has protection against the MTG colors Blue and Green. Upon the equipped creature dealing combat damage to an opponent, the Artifact Equipment creates a 2/2 Green wolf token while the opponent mills 10 cards into their graveyard. The original printing is valued at around $14.

Sword of Feast and Famine

Sword of Feast and Famine

First printed in Mirrodin Besieged and valued at around $60, Sword of Feast and Famine protects against the colors Black and Green. Upon the equipped creature dealing direct combat damage to an opponent, the opponent discards a card and the controller of Sword of Feast and Famine gets to untap all lands they control.

Sword of War and Peace

Sword of War and Peace

The Sword of War and Peace was first printed in New Phyrexia and has a value of around $14. It provides protection against the MTG colors Red and White. And its unique ability deals damage to an opponent who was dealt combat damage by the equipped creature that is equal to the number of cards in their hand. It also has its controller gain one life for each card in hand.

Sword of Truth and Justice

Sword of Truth and Justice

First printed in Modern Horizons and valued at around $20, Sword of Truth and Justice provides protection against the colors White and Blue. The Artifact Equipment’s unique ability applies a +1/+1 counter to a creature you control upon the equipped creature dealing direct damage to an opponent. It also triggers a Proliferate effect, an MTG mechanic that returned to Standard through Phyrexia: All Will Be One.

Sword of Sinew and Steel

Sword of Sinew and Steel

Sword of Sinew and Steel was also printed in Modern Horizons and has a value of around $9. It provides protection against the colors Red and Black while its ability destroys up to one target planeswalker and up to one target Artifact upon the equipped creature dealing direct combat damage to an opponent.

Sword of Hearth and Home

Sword of Hearth and Home

Printed in Modern Horizons two and valued at around $8, Sword of Hearth and Home provides protection against the MTG colors White and Green. The Equipment’s unique ability provides a Blink effect and ramp upon the equipped unit dealing direct combat damage to an opponent.

Sword of Forge and Frontier

Sword of Forge and Frontier

Sword of Forge and Frontier was the most recent Sword added to the MTG cycle, through the Phyrexia: All Will Be One set. The Artifact provides protection against the colors Red and Green. Similar to Hearth and Home, the Equipment provides ramp potential by playing an additional land and card advantage through the exiling of two cards of the top of its controller’s library that can get played during that same turn.

No price value has been determined for Sword of Forge and Frontier at the time of writing.

Dimir Sword

TBA