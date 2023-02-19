Dual Multiverse legendary creatures shake up Commander and Limited in March of the Machine

Goro-Goro and Satoru Goro-Goro and Satoru Thalia and The Gitrog Monster Thalia and The Gitrog Monster Silmefoot and Squee Silmefoot and Squee Yargle and Multani Yargle and Multani Katilda and Lier Katilda and Lier Ghalta and Marven Ghalta and Marven Drana and Linvala

Wizards of the Coast is shaking up legendary creature design in Magic: The Gathering with Multiverse Legends in March of the Machine.

Unlikely pairings are combining resources on their MTG planes to defeat the Phyrexian invasion taking place across the Multiverse. These infamous duos of legendary creatures will take place in the March of the Machine (MOM) set. Some of the spoilers are Standard-legal while others are legal only in Eternal formats, like Goro-Goro and Satoru, which is a prerelease promo card for the MOM set.

How duel legendary creatures work

A total of six dual legendaries were revealed during the March of the Machines spoilers that were previewed at MagicCon Philidelphia. Each of the pairings showcases keywords, mechanics, and abilities from previous MTG versions of the legendary creatures. Multiverse team-ups also showcase special variant treatments.

Thalia and The Gitrog Monster

Thalia and The Gitrog Monster Thalia and The Gitrog Monster

Thalia and The Gitrog Monster pair up in the dual legendary that costs 1WBG to cast, showcasing both of their keywords—First Strike and Deathtouch. Featuring Thalia’s ability from Thalia, Heretic Cathar, creatures and nonbasic lands played by an opponent enter into the battlefield tapped. And Gitrog, from The Gitrog Monster, allows for one additional land to get played on each of your turns, as well as the ability to draw a card upon attacking and sacrificing a creature or land.

Yargle and Multani

Yargle and Multani Yargle and Multani

Featuring the highest power level on any legal MTG card are Yargle and Multani. The fog spirit elemental pairing has 18/6 stats and an interesting flavor text that references Multani’s daughter Muldrotha, who at one time defeated Yargle. There are no abilities or keywords on the dual legendary creature card in MOM and it costs 3BBG to cast.

Ghalta and Mavren

Ghalta and Marven Ghalta and Marven

Featuring a casting cost of 3GGWW is the legendary pairing of Ghalta and Mavren. The dinosaur vampire has 12/12 stats and Trample, as featured on Ghalta, Primal Hunger. Upon attacking, players are offered one of two ability options which include an X/X green dinosaur that will have a minimum of 12/12 baseline stats or a slew of 1/1 vampire tokens with Lifelink, courtesy of the ability from Mavrin Fein, Dusk Apostle.

Goro-Goro and Satoru

Goro-Goro and Satoru Goro-Goro and Satoru

On the plane of Kamigawa, Goro-Goro and Satoru have teamed up as a goblin human dual legendary creature. The Commander card costs UBR to cast and has 3/2 baseline stats. Satoru doesn’t bring any Ninjutsu shenanigans. The abilities from Goro-Goro, Disciple of Ryusei are featured on the MOM dual legendary creature card.

The difference, however, is that a 5/5 dragon spirit token is created upon the duo dealing combat damage, along with an activated cost of 1R to give all creatures you control Haste until the end of the turn.

Katilda and Lier

Katilda and Lier Katilda and Lier

Deck synergy with humans comes into play with Katilda and Lier on the plane of Innistrad. The dual legendary creature costs GWU to cast and has 3/3 stats. Upon casting a human spell, Lier goes to work by giving an Instant or Sorcery spell in the graveyard Flashback until the end of the turn, much like Lier, Disciple of the Drowned. The Flashback cost of the spell is equal to the spell’s mana cost.

Slimefoot and Squee

Silmefoot and Squee Silmefoot and Squee

Possibly the cutest pairing of dual legendary creatures in MOM is between Squee and Slimefoot. Both legendaries are known for creating 1/1 tokens, creating a 1/1 saproling token upon entering the battlefield or when attacking. The fungus goblin also has an activated ability that costs 1BRG to return Slimefoot and Squee, along with one other creature, from the graveyard to the battlefield.

Drana and Linvala

Drana and Linvala

Vampire and angel team up in an unlikely pairing through Drana and Linvala in an effort to defeat the Phyrexian invasion taking place on Zendikar. The duo costs 1WWB to cast and has 3/4 stats with the keywords Flying and Vigilance. Drana and Linvala shut down the activation cost abilities of opponents while gaining all activated abilities from creatures your opponents control. Mana spent to activate those abilities can be of any color.

All images via WotC