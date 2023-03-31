MTG bomb Uncommon knight has Clarion Spirit vibes in March of the Machine

A March of the Machine spoiler called Xerex Strobe-Knight is bringing back the cast two spells to make a token Magic: The Gathering strategy, creating a wide range of opportunities in Aggro and Midrange decks.

There was a time in the MTG Standard format when Clarion Spirit was the foundation of several aggressive builds. A two-drop creature that can create a token every turn upon two spells getting cast is strong within aggressive decks that want to overrun their opponents as quickly as possible. Knights are a major theme in the upcoming March of the Machine (MOM) set and Xerex Strobe-Knight is the foundation of an aggressive knight tribal deck.

Xerex Strobe-Knight

Xerex Strobe-Knight | Image via WotC

Mana cost: 2U

Type: Creature—Human Knight

Rarity: Uncommon

Stats: 2/2

Keywords: Flying and Vigilance

Ability: Tap—create a 2/2 White and Blue knight creature token with Vigilance. Activate only if you’ve cast two or more spells this turn.

Within the Limited MOM format, Xerex Strobe-Knight is a bomb Uncommon. And it has a bunch of potential within the Standard format, too. The knight costs one more than Clarion Spirit to cast and has to tap to activate its token creation ability. But in low-cost Aggro builds, Xerex Strobe-Knight can still create a powerful board presence that can end matches.

The human knight also synergizes with Battle cards since a player still casts the backside of the card, even though there is no mana cost. Midrange and Control decks can benefit from this as the tokens generated give those decks time to build up to their game-winning strategies or combos.

Players can test out Xerex Strobe-Knight at prerelease events that start on April 14 or through the digital launch of March of the Machine on April 18.