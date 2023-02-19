All MTG March of the Machine spoilers shown at Pro Tour MagicCon

Chandra, Hopes Beacon Chandra, Hopes Beacon Breach The Multiverse Breach The Multiverse Ghalta and Marven Ghalta and Marven Goro-Goro and Satoru Goro-Goro and Satoru Katilda and Lier Katilda and Lier Silmefoot and Squee Silmefoot and Squee Thalia and The Gitrog Monster Thalia and The Gitrog Monster Yargle and Multani Yargle and Multani Heliod the Radiant Dawn Heliod the Radiant Dawn Heliod, the Warped Eclipse Jin-Gitaxias Jin-Gitaxias Jin-Gitaxias The Great Synthesis Moment of Truth Omnath Locus of All Omnath Locus of All Omnath Locus of All Dismal Blackwater Blossoming Sands Jungle Hollow Rugged Highlands Scoured Barrens Swiftwater Cliffs Thornwood Falls Tranquil Cove Wind-Scarred Crag Call for Backup Commander Precon Cavalry Charge Commander Precon Divine Convocation Commander Precon Growing Threat Commander Precon Tinker Time Commander Precon Commander Planechase Isle of Vesuva Commander Planechase Spatial Merging Commander Planechase Towashi The Kenriths’ Royal Funeral Faerie Mastermind

Wizards of the coast hyped up the next chapter of the Magic: The Gathering Multiverse war with March of the Machine spoilers at MagicCon Philadelphia.

Featured at MagicCon Philadelphia was the first Pro Tour of the 2022-2023 season, showcasing gameplay in the Pioneer format and Phyrexia: All Will Be One Draft, which globally launched on Feb. 10. One chapter remains in the Phyrexian Multiverse war, told through March of the Machine (MOM), and an epilogue to wrap up the story through March of the Machine: The Aftermath (MAT).

Over a dozen March of the Machine spoilers were revealed by Wizards of the Coast at MagicCon Philadelphia, along with the five preconstructed Commander decks that will release with the Standard-legal set. The MOM set is scheduled to release digitally on April 18 with official spoilers starting on March 29.

From Commander Precons and the return of Planechase to Multiverse legends in MOM Limited formats, here are the first March of the Machine spoilers that dropped at MagicCon Philadelphia.

Multiverse Legends

Similar to previous MTG Limited formats through sets like BRO and STX, the Multiverse Legend cards in MOM are not Standard-legal. They are legal to play in both Limited formats, Draft and Sealed, along with other formats like Commander and Legacy.

Each Multiverse Legend shows a pairing of legendary creatures from the same Magic plane. Previous stats and abilities are combined in one card that can have a major impact on the board state.

Dual lands

A cycle of 10 dual lands with a rarity of Common is included in the MOM set, showcasing landscapes from around the Magic Multiverse that have been corrupted by the Phyrexian invasion.

Commander Precon decks

A total of five preconstructed Commander decks will release with the launch of MOM. Each Commander Precon comes with five different Plane cards (four that are reprints and one new).

Other MOM spoilers

The MOM set is packed with powerful cards and reprints that show off various planes and creatures from a variety of Magic planes in the Multiverse. Cards like Breach the Multiverse will likely become a Commander staple. Chandra returns as the first planeswalker revealed for the MOM set and Heliod the God returns as a legendary Enchantment creature to the Standard format.

March of the Machine: The Aftermath spoilers

The Kenriths’ Royal Funeral

The March of the Machine: The Aftermath set is an epilogue non-Standard legal set that only contains a total of 50 cards with five cards in each booster pack.

Yuta Takahashi card reveal

Faerie Mastermind

World Champion Yuta Takahashi revealed the card that he got to design, a bonus of becoming a Magic World Champion. Faerie Mastermind is a faerie rogue with Flash and Flying that punishes opponents for drawing a second card during their turn.

