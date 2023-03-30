MTG Giada Errant mashup is Commander dream and Phyrexian nightmare

An angel and street artist team up to take down the Phyrexian invasion.

Iconic Magic: The Gathering character team-ups are a main theme within the upcoming March of the Machine set, with Giada and Errant combining forces to take down anything that stands in their way.

Scheduled to drop into local game stores on April 14, the release of the March of the Machine (MOM) set will contain a total of five Mythic Rare team-ups and 10 team-ups with a rarity of Rare. Some of these team-ups may impact Standard and LImited, but a majority of them will likely find a home within the Commander format. A MOM spoiler from Despotikgirl on Twitter featured a Giada and Errant team-up that will definitely impact multiple Magic formats.

Errant and Giada

The legendary duo of Giada and Errant is a match made for Commander. The human angel has a low mana cost of 1WU, multiple keywords like Flash and Flying, along with the ability to look and cast spells off the top of a player’s library.

Errant and Giada

Casting cost: 1WU

Type: Legendary Creature—Human Angel

Rarity: Rare

Stats: 2/3

Keywords: Flash and Flying

Ability: You may look at the top card of your library at any time.

Second ability: You may cast spells with Flash or Flying from the top of your library.

Flying and Flash are a powerful combo in Magic, which is why Yua Takahashi put the two keywords together on his World Championship card Faerie Mastermind. And then there are cards like Brazen Borrower and Faerie Vandal that have dominated within multiple Magic formats.

Errant and Giada as a commander will shake up the Commander format, especially when cards like Teferi, Mage of Zhalfir, Vedalken Orrery, Teferi, Time Raveler, and Leyline of Anticipation are included.

Looking at the top of your library gives a player card advantage, as they can include cards in a deck that helps filter out what you don’t want to draw at that moment. Casting cards off the top of a player’s library is extremely powerful, especially when those cards have Flash.

The duo also has potential within formats like Pioneer and Standard. There hasn’t been a solid Azorius Flyer deck in Standard for a while. Errant and Giada may change that.

And if players aren’t interested in what the card has to offer on the battlefield, they can at least appreciate the art that features Errant putting her street artist skills to use by spraying Halo at Phyrexian invaders on New Capenna.

Players can test out Errant and Giada with the digital launch of March of the Machine on April 18 or at prerelease events that start on April 14.