MTG Gruul Ape Dinosaur Turtle stomps and smashes in March of the Machine

Team-ups in Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming March of the Machine set have created a legendary creature from Ikoria that’s an Ape Dinosaur Turtle.

Honoring creatures from all of Magic’s planes are the legendary team-up cards in March of the Machine (MOM). Ten of these cards have a rarity of Rare, like Giada Errant. The legendaries are powerful enough to impact formats like Commander and have potential in Standard as well. Revealed today by CardKingdom on Twitter was another legendary team-up mashing Kogla and Yidaro from the plane of Ikoria together in the colors Red and Green (Gruul).

Kogla and Yidaro

Mashing the two creatures together has created one of the most unique card-type names in the history of Magic: Ape Dinosaur Turtle. The card slots right into Gruul synergies, able to either stomp over an opponent’s defenses with Trample and Haste or stomp a creature out of existence through a Fight ability.

Kogla and Yidaro | Image via WotC

Mana cost: 2RRGG

Type: Legendary Creature: Ape Dinosaur Turtle

Rarity: Rare

Stats: 7/7

Ability: When Kogla and Yidaro enter the battlefield, choose one

Option one: It gains Trample and Haste until the end of the turn

Option two: It fights target creature you don’t control

Activated ability: Pay 2RG and discard Kogla and Yidaro—Destroy up to one target Artifact or Enchantment. Shuffle Kogla and Yidaro into your library from your graveyard, then draw a card.

The main downside to Kogla and Yidaro is the legendary casting cost of six total mana with double Red and double Green. But if the Ape Dinosaur Turtle was easy to cast, it’d likely break multiple Magic formats since this team-up does everything a Gruul deck wants to do.

Kogla and Yidaro can thrive in Gruul decks that have Treasure token generators and mana dorks. And the legendary is a solid Commander card. A unique feature that Kogla and Yidaro have is their activated ability, allowing players to draw a card if they don’t have the mana to cast the legendary while getting it put back in the library to potentially draw later when there is enough to cast the Ape Dinosaur Turtle.

Players can test out Kogla and Yidaro at MOM prerelease events that start on April 14 or through the digital launch of March of the Machine on April 18.