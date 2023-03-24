MTG March of the Machine spoiler might break Commander and other formats

Wizards of the Coast dropped another March of the Machine spoiler today, revealing Wrenn and Realmbreaker, a three-drop Magic: The Gathering legendary planeswalker with a Chromatic Lantern passive and powerful loyalty abilities.

Wrenn has merged with eight in the upcoming March of the Machine (MOM) set, scheduled to digitally release on April 18. WotC previewed Elspeth Tirel as an angel yesterday, as a four-drop planeswalker in White. And today it was revealed that the planeswalker Wrenn merged with her eighth tree, found in the eighth episode of the MOM story. Unlike the Elspeth spoiler, Wrenn and Realmbreaker is a pushed Green three-drop planeswalker card in the Commander format, synergizing with a variety of deck-building strategies.

MTG Wrenn and Realmbreaker

Wrenn and Realmbreaker borderless Wrenn and Realmbreaker

Merging with the MTG Realmbreaker tree, Wrenn and Eight contain some of Magic’s strongest abilities within a three-drop Mono-Green planeswalker card. Their passive is essentially Chromatic Lantern, which is a three-drop Artifact on its own. Wrenn and Realmbreaker’s plus-one protects the planeswalker while the other abilities fuel graveyard shenanigans.

Wrenn and Realmbreaker’s passive is what makes the planeswalker so strong in multiple Magic formats, essentially providing color fixing as early as turn two. Their plus-one ability protects them while also providing pressure to an opponent since the land has Haste, Vigilance, and Hexproof until your next turn—when you can plus-one them again.

The second and ultimate ability for Wrenn and Realmbreaker coincides with past Wrenn planeswalker cards, milling for card advantage while having the ability to play cards from your graveyard. Both strategies have fallen short of the MTG Standard meta but Wrenn and Realmbreaker could change that.

Thalia and The Gitrog Monster Omnath, Locus of Creation Lord Windgrace

In the Commander format, Wrenn and Realmbreaker slot into a large number of land matter decks. The first MOM spoilers showcased Thalia and The Gitrog Monster, an ideal commander for a land deck that Wrenn and Realmbreaker want to be in. A Commander deck with Omnath, Locus of Creation also wants Wrenn and Realmbreaker for color fixing and Landfall triggers while Lord Windgrace is able to benefit from every ability the planeswalker has.

Players can test out Wrenn and Realmbreaker with the global release of March of the Machine on April 21. Official MOM spoilers are slated to start on March 29.