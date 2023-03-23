MTG planeswalker Elspeth Tirel returns as Archangel Elspeth in March of the Machine

Wizards of the Coast has transformed a beloved Magic: the Gathering planeswalker into an angel in the upcoming March of the Machine set, featuring tribal synergy with soldiers and angels.

The legendary planeswalker Elspeth Tirel was last seen with the Silex in hand as she planeswalked off Phyrexia into the Blind Eternities. Players have been speculating about her return, especially after the first March of the Machine spoilers teased Elspeth as an angel through the Moment of Truth Instant. WotC put all speculation to rest today through episode seven of the MOM story, showcasing Tirel as Archangel Elspeth, a four-drop planeswalker that costs 2WW to cast.

MTG Archangel Elspeth

Elspeth as an angel has kept her soldier tribal synergy while adding angels to the mix as well. Previous planeswalker versions of Elspeth used +1/+1 counters through her loyalty abilities and added Flying. The major difference with Archangel Elspeth, though, is her ultimate.

Archangel Elspeth

Mana cost : 2WW

: 2WW Type : Legendary Planeswalker—Elspeth

: Legendary Planeswalker—Elspeth Rarity : Rare

: Rare Starting loyalty : Four

: Four Plus-one : Create a 1/1 White soldier creature token with Lifelink

: Create a 1/1 White soldier creature token with Lifelink Minus-two : Put two +1/+1 counters on target creature. It becomes an angel in addition to its other types and gains Flying.

: Put two +1/+1 counters on target creature. It becomes an angel in addition to its other types and gains Flying. Minus-six: Return all non-land permanent cards with a mana value of three or less from your graveyard to the battlefield.

The new version of Elspeth trumps all her previous planeswalker versions through her reanimation of cheap creatures onto the battlefield. Similar to Serra Paragon, Archangel Elspeth returns creatures with a mana value of three or less. But instead of just one creature getting cast from the graveyard, the planeswalker returns all non-land permanents with mana three or less to the battlefield.

Archangel Elspeth will definitely slot into the Azorius Soldier deck that has hung out on the fringe of the best-of-one and best-of-three Standard meta since DMU was released. She costs the same as Serra Paragon and creates a soldier token for protection in addition to Lifelink that helps balance out the Pain lands. And Archangel Elspeth can give soldiers Flying as early as turn four.

The ultimate for Archangel Elspeth returns all non-land permanents that cost three or less from the graveyard, not just creatures. This includes Enchantments like Wedding Announcement and even Sagas like Fable of the Mirror-Breaker.

Players can test out Archangel Elspeth when March of the Machine prerelease events start on April 14. A digital launch of MOM will take place on April 18.