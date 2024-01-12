Monopoly GO: Dot Com Dash rewards and milestones

Monopoly GO Viking Landmark board
Heading into the final hours of the Gardening Partners event, Monopoly GO dropped the Dot Com Dash tournament, featuring 30 milestones and rewards. 

A returning 24-hour tournament starts on Jan. 12 within Monopoly GO as we scramble to get those final flower tokens for the Gardening Partners event. Coinciding with the tournament is the Wall Street Wonders solo event, ending on Jan. 13 with Dot Com Dash. And be on the lookout for a possible Golden Blitz since we are due for one any day.

Full list of Dot Com Dash rewards and milestones

Dot Com Dash rewards and milestones
Much like the Capitalist Crunch tournament, there are 30 milestones and rewards within Dot Com Dash. The total Monopoly GO Dice earned for completing the milestones is 4,395, along with 1,750 flower Gardening tokens upon finishing milestone 28. 

MilestonesTokens/PointsCapitalist Crunch rewards
One45120 Gardening tokens
Two5550 Dice
Three80Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Four90140 Gardening tokens
Five12090 Dice
Six150High Roller for five minutes
Seven140160 Gardening tokens
Eight200Sticker Pack (two-stars x3)
Nine250180 Dice
10230Sticker Pack (three-stars x3)
11260Cash
12275180 Gardening tokens
13300Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
14400Cash
15375275 Dice
16425250 Gardening tokens
17500Mega Heist for 25 minutes
18600Cash
19550375 Dice
20700Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
21800400 Gardening tokens
221,000Cash
23900625 Dice
241,300Cash
251,500Cash
261,8001,100 Dice
272,000Cash Grab for 25 minutes
282,200500 Gardening tokens
292,400Cash
302,5001,700 Dice
When does Dot Com Dash end?

The Dot Com Dash tournament in Monopoly GO is a 24-hour event. Most tournaments only last a day or two, with Dot Com Dash ending on Jan. 13 at 11:58am CT. 

Is it worth playing Dot Com Dash?

Dot Com Dash provides a decent number of free Dice. For players like myself who are seeking to cap out with two of my partners in the Gardening Partners event, unlocking flower tokens is a top priority. Rewards and milestones for Dot Com Dash are the same as Capitalist Crunch

How to play Dot Com Dash in Monopoly GO

Dot Com Dash Monopoly GO
Tournaments in Monopoly GO typically require you to land on Railroad tiles to trigger either Bank Heist or the Shutdown mini-games. Dot Com Dash follows this standard, offering more tokens/points for a Bank Heist over a Shutdown.

Bank Heist Dot Com Dash rewards

  • Small Heist: Four tokens
  • Large Heist: Six tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
  • Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Dot Com Dash rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens

