Monopoly GO: Dot Com Dash rewards and milestones

Heading into the final hours of the Gardening Partners event, Monopoly GO dropped the Dot Com Dash tournament, featuring 30 milestones and rewards.
A returning 24-hour tournament starts on Jan. 12 within Monopoly GO as we scramble to get those final flower tokens for the Gardening Partners event. Coinciding with the tournament is the Wall Street Wonders solo event, ending on Jan. 13 with Dot Com Dash. And be on the lookout for a possible Golden Blitz since we are due for one any day.
Full list of Dot Com Dash rewards and milestones
Much like the Capitalist Crunch tournament, there are 30 milestones and rewards within Dot Com Dash. The total Monopoly GO Dice earned for completing the milestones is 4,395, along with 1,750 flower Gardening tokens upon finishing milestone 28.
|Milestones
|Tokens/Points
|Capitalist Crunch rewards
|One
|45
|120 Gardening tokens
|Two
|55
|50 Dice
|Three
|80
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Four
|90
|140 Gardening tokens
|Five
|120
|90 Dice
|Six
|150
|High Roller for five minutes
|Seven
|140
|160 Gardening tokens
|Eight
|200
|Sticker Pack (two-stars x3)
|Nine
|250
|180 Dice
|10
|230
|Sticker Pack (three-stars x3)
|11
|260
|Cash
|12
|275
|180 Gardening tokens
|13
|300
|Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
|14
|400
|Cash
|15
|375
|275 Dice
|16
|425
|250 Gardening tokens
|17
|500
|Mega Heist for 25 minutes
|18
|600
|Cash
|19
|550
|375 Dice
|20
|700
|Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
|21
|800
|400 Gardening tokens
|22
|1,000
|Cash
|23
|900
|625 Dice
|24
|1,300
|Cash
|25
|1,500
|Cash
|26
|1,800
|1,100 Dice
|27
|2,000
|Cash Grab for 25 minutes
|28
|2,200
|500 Gardening tokens
|29
|2,400
|Cash
|30
|2,500
|1,700 Dice
When does Dot Com Dash end?
The Dot Com Dash tournament in Monopoly GO is a 24-hour event. Most tournaments only last a day or two, with Dot Com Dash ending on Jan. 13 at 11:58am CT.
Is it worth playing Dot Com Dash?
Dot Com Dash provides a decent number of free Dice. For players like myself who are seeking to cap out with two of my partners in the Gardening Partners event, unlocking flower tokens is a top priority. Rewards and milestones for Dot Com Dash are the same as Capitalist Crunch.
How to play Dot Com Dash in Monopoly GO
Tournaments in Monopoly GO typically require you to land on Railroad tiles to trigger either Bank Heist or the Shutdown mini-games. Dot Com Dash follows this standard, offering more tokens/points for a Bank Heist over a Shutdown.
Bank Heist Dot Com Dash rewards
- Small Heist: Four tokens
- Large Heist: Six tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
- Mega Heist: 12 tokens
Shutdown Dot Com Dash rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens
- Shutdown success: Four tokens