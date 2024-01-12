Monopoly GO: Dot Com Dash rewards and milestones

Heading into the final hours of the Gardening Partners event, Monopoly GO dropped the Dot Com Dash tournament, featuring 30 milestones and rewards.

A returning 24-hour tournament starts on Jan. 12 within Monopoly GO as we scramble to get those final flower tokens for the Gardening Partners event. Coinciding with the tournament is the Wall Street Wonders solo event, ending on Jan. 13 with Dot Com Dash. And be on the lookout for a possible Golden Blitz since we are due for one any day.

Full list of Dot Com Dash rewards and milestones

Grab those early flower tokens | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

Much like the Capitalist Crunch tournament, there are 30 milestones and rewards within Dot Com Dash. The total Monopoly GO Dice earned for completing the milestones is 4,395, along with 1,750 flower Gardening tokens upon finishing milestone 28.

Milestones Tokens/Points Capitalist Crunch rewards One 45 120 Gardening tokens Two 55 50 Dice Three 80 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Four 90 140 Gardening tokens Five 120 90 Dice Six 150 High Roller for five minutes Seven 140 160 Gardening tokens Eight 200 Sticker Pack (two-stars x3) Nine 250 180 Dice 10 230 Sticker Pack (three-stars x3) 11 260 Cash 12 275 180 Gardening tokens 13 300 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 14 400 Cash 15 375 275 Dice 16 425 250 Gardening tokens 17 500 Mega Heist for 25 minutes 18 600 Cash 19 550 375 Dice 20 700 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 21 800 400 Gardening tokens 22 1,000 Cash 23 900 625 Dice 24 1,300 Cash 25 1,500 Cash 26 1,800 1,100 Dice 27 2,000 Cash Grab for 25 minutes 28 2,200 500 Gardening tokens 29 2,400 Cash 30 2,500 1,700 Dice All Dot Com Dash rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO. | Early rewards via Monopoly GO wiki

When does Dot Com Dash end?

The Dot Com Dash tournament in Monopoly GO is a 24-hour event. Most tournaments only last a day or two, with Dot Com Dash ending on Jan. 13 at 11:58am CT.

Is it worth playing Dot Com Dash?

Dot Com Dash provides a decent number of free Dice. For players like myself who are seeking to cap out with two of my partners in the Gardening Partners event, unlocking flower tokens is a top priority. Rewards and milestones for Dot Com Dash are the same as Capitalist Crunch.

How to play Dot Com Dash in Monopoly GO

Dot Com Dash tokens | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

Tournaments in Monopoly GO typically require you to land on Railroad tiles to trigger either Bank Heist or the Shutdown mini-games. Dot Com Dash follows this standard, offering more tokens/points for a Bank Heist over a Shutdown.

Bank Heist Dot Com Dash rewards

Small Heist: Four tokens

Large Heist: Six tokens

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens

Mega Heist: 12 tokens

