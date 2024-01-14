Monopoly GO: How to win tournaments and score leaderboard rewards

Scopely runs multiple tournaments each week in Monopoly GO, offering top rewards for players who rank at the top of the leaderboard. However, you’ll be interested to hear there is a little strategy involved with earning the top rewards.

Consistently ranking at the top of Monopoly GO tournaments is one of my main goals throughout the week. Most tournaments offer decent rewards for finishing in the top 16 but some require a top 10 finish instead. Tournaments can also include special rewards, like a Monopoly GO shield, a token game piece, or an emote. But the best reward from tournaments is free Dice.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

How to win rewards in Monopoly GO tournaments

Capitalist Crunch leaderboard. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Scopely and Hasbro

Each tournament in Monopoly GO consists of around 25 to 30 milestones. Unlocking a milestone provides you with a reward. Unlock more milestones and start to rank up the leaderboard. The higher the milestone, the more tokens or points it takes to unlock it.

Many of the highest milestones are nearly impossible to complete without using the Dice multiplier. And some aren’t even worth pushing for. Be sure to check out all the rewards and milestones of a tournament before starting it so you know whether it is worth your Dice and rolls.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

How to rank at the top of the tournament leaderboard in Monopoly GO

Top Hat rewards leaderboard. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Scopely and Hasbro

Using the Dice multiplier is key to finishing at the top of a Monopoly GO tournament leaderboard. But how you use it makes a big difference. Based on my own personal play testing, using a multiplier of x20 at the start of a tournament shoots you to the top of the leaderboard.

After hitting the initial four to five Railroad tiles after a tournament starts, you can decrease the multiplier to x10. Use the x10 multiplier during small play times throughout the day, like when taking a bathroom break. By the end of the day, you should be ranked in the top 10 of a tournament leaderboard.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

This strategy works great with 24-hour tournaments and takes more Dice to maintain with 48-hour and higher tournaments. For longer tournaments where Dice is an issue, I recommend switching back and forth between x5 and x10 multipliers.

The last time to push for tournament rewards and milestones is about an hour before a tournament ends. Use a 20x multiplier if possible and go around the board at least a half dozen times to improve your ranking that decreased overnight or to hit that number one spot.