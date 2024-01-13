Monopoly GO: Equity Extravaganza rewards and milestones

Gather up sweet rewards.

A returning Monopoly GO solo event called Equity Extravaganza features rewards and milestones you will want to earn, including tokens. 

Dropping into Monopoly GO on Jan. 13 and running for three days is the Equity Extravaganza event. Also running alongside Equity Extravaganza is the return of the Monopoly GO Capitalist Crunch tournament, which does not contain tokens. 

Full list of Equity Extravaganza rewards and milestones

There are 49 milestones in the Equity Extravaganza solo event and a total of 16,135 Dice as rewards. You can also earn up to 4,230 tokens if you have enough Dice to hit those top multipliers. 

MilestonesTokens/PointsEquity Extravaganza rewards
OneFive80 Tokens
Two1020 Dice
Three10Cash
Four10Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Five5585 Dice
Six15100 Tokens
Seven20Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes
Eight20Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Nine25150 Tokens
10150200 Dice
1130Cash
1235180 Tokens
1335Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
1440220 Tokens
15300375 Dice
1640Cash
1745Cash Grab for 10 minutes
1850Sticker Pack (two-stars x3)
1955250 Tokens
20600700 Dice
2155Cash
2260Sticker Pack (three-stars x3)
2365280 Tokens
2460Cash
251,0001,100 Dice
2670Cash
27100High Roller for 10 minutes
28110320 Tokens
29125100 Dice
30800Cash
31175350 Tokens
32250Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
33300225 Dice
34280Cash
351,6001,500 Dice
36400400 Tokens
37600Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
38700Cash Boost for five minutes
39800500 Tokens
403,0002,600 Dice
41850Sticker Pack (five-stars x6)
42900600 Tokens
43950650 Dice
443,200Cash
451,000900 Dice
461,200Cash
471,400Sticker Pack (five-stars x6)
481,500800 Tokens
496,0007,000 Dice
When does Equity Extravaganza end?

The Monopoly GO Equity Extravaganza is scheduled to run from Jan. 13 at 2pm CT to Jan. 16 at 2pm CT. It is a three-day solo event that requires you to land on a tile with a Pickup token on it.

How to play Equity Extravaganza 

Much like the New Year’s Eve Bash event, Equity Extravaganza requires players to land on a tile that has a Pickup token on it. Pickups in Monopoly GO are randomly scattered across the board and randomly assigned to new tiles upon landing on one. 

Is Equity Extravaganza worth playing?

The Equity Extravaganza solo event has decent rewards available at reasonable token/point thresholds for milestones. Scopely only added on High Roller, but you can activate the special event twice through the Capitalist Crunch tournament as well. And there are two Monopoly GO five-star Sticker packs available at milestones 41 and 47. 

