Monopoly GO: Equity Extravaganza rewards and milestones

A returning Monopoly GO solo event called Equity Extravaganza features rewards and milestones you will want to earn, including tokens.
Dropping into Monopoly GO on Jan. 13 and running for three days is the Equity Extravaganza event. Also running alongside Equity Extravaganza is the return of the Monopoly GO Capitalist Crunch tournament, which does not contain tokens.
Full list of Equity Extravaganza rewards and milestones
There are 49 milestones in the Equity Extravaganza solo event and a total of 16,135 Dice as rewards. You can also earn up to 4,230 tokens if you have enough Dice to hit those top multipliers.
|Milestones
|Tokens/Points
|Equity Extravaganza rewards
|One
|Five
|80 Tokens
|Two
|10
|20 Dice
|Three
|10
|Cash
|Four
|10
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Five
|55
|85 Dice
|Six
|15
|100 Tokens
|Seven
|20
|Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes
|Eight
|20
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Nine
|25
|150 Tokens
|10
|150
|200 Dice
|11
|30
|Cash
|12
|35
|180 Tokens
|13
|35
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|14
|40
|220 Tokens
|15
|300
|375 Dice
|16
|40
|Cash
|17
|45
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|18
|50
|Sticker Pack (two-stars x3)
|19
|55
|250 Tokens
|20
|600
|700 Dice
|21
|55
|Cash
|22
|60
|Sticker Pack (three-stars x3)
|23
|65
|280 Tokens
|24
|60
|Cash
|25
|1,000
|1,100 Dice
|26
|70
|Cash
|27
|100
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|28
|110
|320 Tokens
|29
|125
|100 Dice
|30
|800
|Cash
|31
|175
|350 Tokens
|32
|250
|Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
|33
|300
|225 Dice
|34
|280
|Cash
|35
|1,600
|1,500 Dice
|36
|400
|400 Tokens
|37
|600
|Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
|38
|700
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|39
|800
|500 Tokens
|40
|3,000
|2,600 Dice
|41
|850
|Sticker Pack (five-stars x6)
|42
|900
|600 Tokens
|43
|950
|650 Dice
|44
|3,200
|Cash
|45
|1,000
|900 Dice
|46
|1,200
|Cash
|47
|1,400
|Sticker Pack (five-stars x6)
|48
|1,500
|800 Tokens
|49
|6,000
|7,000 Dice
When does Equity Extravaganza end?
The Monopoly GO Equity Extravaganza is scheduled to run from Jan. 13 at 2pm CT to Jan. 16 at 2pm CT. It is a three-day solo event that requires you to land on a tile with a Pickup token on it.
How to play Equity Extravaganza
Much like the New Year’s Eve Bash event, Equity Extravaganza requires players to land on a tile that has a Pickup token on it. Pickups in Monopoly GO are randomly scattered across the board and randomly assigned to new tiles upon landing on one.
Is Equity Extravaganza worth playing?
The Equity Extravaganza solo event has decent rewards available at reasonable token/point thresholds for milestones. Scopely only added on High Roller, but you can activate the special event twice through the Capitalist Crunch tournament as well. And there are two Monopoly GO five-star Sticker packs available at milestones 41 and 47.