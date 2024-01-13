Monopoly GO: Equity Extravaganza rewards and milestones

A returning Monopoly GO solo event called Equity Extravaganza features rewards and milestones you will want to earn, including tokens.

Dropping into Monopoly GO on Jan. 13 and running for three days is the Equity Extravaganza event. Also running alongside Equity Extravaganza is the return of the Monopoly GO Capitalist Crunch tournament, which does not contain tokens.

Full list of Equity Extravaganza rewards and milestones

There are 49 milestones in the Equity Extravaganza solo event and a total of 16,135 Dice as rewards. You can also earn up to 4,230 tokens if you have enough Dice to hit those top multipliers.

Milestones Tokens/Points Equity Extravaganza rewards One Five 80 Tokens Two 10 20 Dice Three 10 Cash Four 10 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Five 55 85 Dice Six 15 100 Tokens Seven 20 Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes Eight 20 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Nine 25 150 Tokens 10 150 200 Dice 11 30 Cash 12 35 180 Tokens 13 35 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) 14 40 220 Tokens 15 300 375 Dice 16 40 Cash 17 45 Cash Grab for 10 minutes 18 50 Sticker Pack (two-stars x3) 19 55 250 Tokens 20 600 700 Dice 21 55 Cash 22 60 Sticker Pack (three-stars x3) 23 65 280 Tokens 24 60 Cash 25 1,000 1,100 Dice 26 70 Cash 27 100 High Roller for 10 minutes 28 110 320 Tokens 29 125 100 Dice 30 800 Cash 31 175 350 Tokens 32 250 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 33 300 225 Dice 34 280 Cash 35 1,600 1,500 Dice 36 400 400 Tokens 37 600 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 38 700 Cash Boost for five minutes 39 800 500 Tokens 40 3,000 2,600 Dice 41 850 Sticker Pack (five-stars x6) 42 900 600 Tokens 43 950 650 Dice 44 3,200 Cash 45 1,000 900 Dice 46 1,200 Cash 47 1,400 Sticker Pack (five-stars x6) 48 1,500 800 Tokens 49 6,000 7,000 Dice All Equity Extravaganza rewards and milestones | Early rewards via Monopoly GO wiki

When does Equity Extravaganza end?

The Monopoly GO Equity Extravaganza is scheduled to run from Jan. 13 at 2pm CT to Jan. 16 at 2pm CT. It is a three-day solo event that requires you to land on a tile with a Pickup token on it.

How to play Equity Extravaganza

Much like the New Year’s Eve Bash event, Equity Extravaganza requires players to land on a tile that has a Pickup token on it. Pickups in Monopoly GO are randomly scattered across the board and randomly assigned to new tiles upon landing on one.

Is Equity Extravaganza worth playing?

The Equity Extravaganza solo event has decent rewards available at reasonable token/point thresholds for milestones. Scopely only added on High Roller, but you can activate the special event twice through the Capitalist Crunch tournament as well. And there are two Monopoly GO five-star Sticker packs available at milestones 41 and 47.