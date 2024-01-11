Monopoly GO: Capitalist Crunch rewards and milestones

A returning Monopoly GO tournament offers new rewards through Capitalist Crunch, featuring Gardening tokens, Dice, Stickers, and special events like High Roller.
Collecting flower tokens remains a priority with the Gardening Partners event running until Jan. 13. On Jan. 11, Scopely dropped a new solo event and the Capitalist Crunch tournament that is slated to run for 24 hours. With only two days left to complete the five milestones with your partner in the Monopoly GO Gardening Partner event, my main priority is to collect as many Dice and flower tokens as possible, along with Stickers.
Full list of Capitalist Crunch rewards and milestones
There are a total of 30 milestones within the Monopoly GO Capitalist Crunch tournament and up to 4,395 Dice that you can earn by unlocking every milestone. You will earn 1,750 flower Gardening tokens after unlocking milestone 28 and the last Sticker pack is found on milestone 20. All rewards and milestones are accurate and have been confirmed by the Dot Esports team and me.
|Milestones
|Tokens/Points
|Capitalist Crunch rewards
|One
|45
|120 Gardening tokens
|Two
|55
|50 Dice
|Three
|80
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Four
|90
|140 Gardening tokens
|Five
|120
|90 Dice
|Six
|150
|High Roller for five minutes
|Seven
|140
|160 Gardening tokens
|Eight
|200
|Sticker Pack (two-stars x3)
|Nine
|250
|180 Dice
|10
|230
|Sticker Pack (three-stars x3)
|11
|260
|Cash
|12
|275
|180 Gardening tokens
|13
|300
|Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
|14
|400
|Cash
|151
|375
|275 Dice
|16
|425
|250 Gardening tokens
|17
|500
|Mega Heist for 25 minutes
|18
|600
|Cash
|19
|550
|375 Dice
|20
|700
|Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
|21
|800
|400 Gardening tokens
|22
|1,000
|Cash
|23
|900
|625 Dice
|24
|1,300
|Cash
|25
|1,500
|Cash
|26
|1,800
|1,100 Dice
|27
|2,000
|Cash Grab for 25 minutes
|28
|2,200
|500 Gardening tokens
|29
|2,400
|Cash
|30
|2,500
|1,700 Dice
Is playing Monopoly GO Captilist Crunch worth it?
Completing at least half the milestones in a Monopoly GO tournament is typically worth the rewards. With the Capitalist Crunch event, my goal is to get to milestone 21 at the very least as I need those flower tokens to complete each of my Gardening projects with my four partners.
Compared to the last tournament in Monopoly GO, the milestone tokens/points are more achievable, making it easier to place within the top eight on the leaderboard. And the Dice rewards aren’t too bad, either.
How to play Captilist Crunch
Sticking with the traditional strategy for Monopoly GO tournaments, the objective is to land on a Railroad tile. Landing on a Railroad tile triggers one of two mini-games: Shutdown and Bank Heist. The latter is preferred as you can earn more tokens/points toward unlocking that next milestone. And if you are lucky to get a Mega Heist, you get even more tokens/points for bankrupting your friend.
Bank Heist Captilist Crunchrewards
- Small Heist: Four tokens
- Large Heist: Six tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
- Mega Heist: 12 tokens
Shutdown Captilist Crunch rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens
- Shutdown success: Four tokens