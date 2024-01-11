Monopoly GO: Capitalist Crunch rewards and milestones

Get more flower Gardening tokens while you can and rank up the leaderboard.

Monopoly GO Gardening with friends
A returning Monopoly GO tournament offers new rewards through Capitalist Crunch, featuring Gardening tokens, Dice, Stickers, and special events like High Roller. 

Collecting flower tokens remains a priority with the Gardening Partners event running until Jan. 13. On Jan. 11, Scopely dropped a new solo event and the Capitalist Crunch tournament that is slated to run for 24 hours. With only two days left to complete the five milestones with your partner in the Monopoly GO Gardening Partner event, my main priority is to collect as many Dice and flower tokens as possible, along with Stickers. 

Full list of Capitalist Crunch rewards and milestones

Mr. Monopoly at desk in GO
There are a total of 30 milestones within the Monopoly GO Capitalist Crunch tournament and up to 4,395 Dice that you can earn by unlocking every milestone. You will earn 1,750 flower Gardening tokens after unlocking milestone 28 and the last Sticker pack is found on milestone 20. All rewards and milestones are accurate and have been confirmed by the Dot Esports team and me.

MilestonesTokens/PointsCapitalist Crunch rewards
One45120 Gardening tokens
Two5550 Dice
Three80Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Four90140 Gardening tokens
Five12090 Dice
Six150High Roller for five minutes
Seven140160 Gardening tokens
Eight200Sticker Pack (two-stars x3)
Nine250180 Dice
10230Sticker Pack (three-stars x3)
11260Cash
12275180 Gardening tokens
13300Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
14400Cash
151375275 Dice
16425250 Gardening tokens
17500Mega Heist for 25 minutes
18600Cash
19550375 Dice
20700Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
21800400 Gardening tokens
221,000Cash
23900625 Dice
241,300Cash
251,500Cash
261,8001,100 Dice
272,000Cash Grab for 25 minutes
282,200500 Gardening tokens
292,400Cash
302,5001,700 Dice
All Capitalist Crunch rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO. | Early rewards via Monopoly GO wiki

Is playing Monopoly GO Captilist Crunch worth it?

Captalist Crunch leaderboard
Completing at least half the milestones in a Monopoly GO tournament is typically worth the rewards. With the Capitalist Crunch event, my goal is to get to milestone 21 at the very least as I need those flower tokens to complete each of my Gardening projects with my four partners. 

Compared to the last tournament in Monopoly GO, the milestone tokens/points are more achievable, making it easier to place within the top eight on the leaderboard. And the Dice rewards aren’t too bad, either. 

How to play Captilist Crunch

Capitalist Crunch how to play tokens
Sticking with the traditional strategy for Monopoly GO tournaments, the objective is to land on a Railroad tile. Landing on a Railroad tile triggers one of two mini-games: Shutdown and Bank Heist. The latter is preferred as you can earn more tokens/points toward unlocking that next milestone. And if you are lucky to get a Mega Heist, you get even more tokens/points for bankrupting your friend.

Bank Heist Captilist Crunchrewards

  • Small Heist: Four tokens
  • Large Heist: Six tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
  • Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Captilist Crunch rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens

