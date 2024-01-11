Monopoly GO: Capitalist Crunch rewards and milestones

Get more flower Gardening tokens while you can and rank up the leaderboard.

A returning Monopoly GO tournament offers new rewards through Capitalist Crunch, featuring Gardening tokens, Dice, Stickers, and special events like High Roller.

Collecting flower tokens remains a priority with the Gardening Partners event running until Jan. 13. On Jan. 11, Scopely dropped a new solo event and the Capitalist Crunch tournament that is slated to run for 24 hours. With only two days left to complete the five milestones with your partner in the Monopoly GO Gardening Partner event, my main priority is to collect as many Dice and flower tokens as possible, along with Stickers.

Full list of Capitalist Crunch rewards and milestones

Capatilist Crunch rewards

There are a total of 30 milestones within the Monopoly GO Capitalist Crunch tournament and up to 4,395 Dice that you can earn by unlocking every milestone. You will earn 1,750 flower Gardening tokens after unlocking milestone 28 and the last Sticker pack is found on milestone 20. All rewards and milestones are accurate and have been confirmed by the Dot Esports team and me.

Milestones Tokens/Points Capitalist Crunch rewards One 45 120 Gardening tokens Two 55 50 Dice Three 80 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Four 90 140 Gardening tokens Five 120 90 Dice Six 150 High Roller for five minutes Seven 140 160 Gardening tokens Eight 200 Sticker Pack (two-stars x3) Nine 250 180 Dice 10 230 Sticker Pack (three-stars x3) 11 260 Cash 12 275 180 Gardening tokens 13 300 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 14 400 Cash 151 375 275 Dice 16 425 250 Gardening tokens 17 500 Mega Heist for 25 minutes 18 600 Cash 19 550 375 Dice 20 700 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 21 800 400 Gardening tokens 22 1,000 Cash 23 900 625 Dice 24 1,300 Cash 25 1,500 Cash 26 1,800 1,100 Dice 27 2,000 Cash Grab for 25 minutes 28 2,200 500 Gardening tokens 29 2,400 Cash 30 2,500 1,700 Dice All Capitalist Crunch rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO. | Early rewards via Monopoly GO wiki

Is playing Monopoly GO Captilist Crunch worth it?

Captalist Crunch leaderboard

Completing at least half the milestones in a Monopoly GO tournament is typically worth the rewards. With the Capitalist Crunch event, my goal is to get to milestone 21 at the very least as I need those flower tokens to complete each of my Gardening projects with my four partners.

Compared to the last tournament in Monopoly GO, the milestone tokens/points are more achievable, making it easier to place within the top eight on the leaderboard. And the Dice rewards aren’t too bad, either.

How to play Captilist Crunch

Capitalist Crunch tokens

Sticking with the traditional strategy for Monopoly GO tournaments, the objective is to land on a Railroad tile. Landing on a Railroad tile triggers one of two mini-games: Shutdown and Bank Heist. The latter is preferred as you can earn more tokens/points toward unlocking that next milestone. And if you are lucky to get a Mega Heist, you get even more tokens/points for bankrupting your friend.

Bank Heist Captilist Crunchrewards

Small Heist: Four tokens

Large Heist: Six tokens

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens

Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Captilist Crunch rewards