The Monopolies selling baked goods for Monopoly GO
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO: All Sweet Relief rewards and milestones (April 14 to 16)

Four corners returns with sweet rewards.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Apr 14, 2024 08:18 am

Spicy rewards are for high rollers through the new Monopoly GO two-day solo event called Sweet Relief, featuring 43 milestones with Dice, Cash, flash events, and Stickers.

Recommended Videos

Scoplely is gearing up for the next Treasure Hunt in Monopoly GO with a 48-hour Sweet Relief solo event. The event is stocked with Sticker packs, including three five-star packs to help you complete Making Music album sets. Completing sets earns you free Dice, allowing for higher rolls and sweeter rewards. You’ll also find two High Roller special events within the Sweet Relief Monopoly GO rewards at milestones 23 and 37, so you can increase that Dice multiplier and complete the solo event.

Every Monopoly GO Sweet Relief reward

People on a Monopoly GO board
Don’t sleep on the five-star Sticker packs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Monopoly GO solo event contains rewards waiting to be unlocked behind 43 milestones. Total Sweet Relief rewards for completing the event include 12,330 Dice, 10 Sticker packs, and cash.

Sweet Relief MilestoneTokens/PointsMonopoly GO Sweet Relief Reward
OneFive15 Dice
Two10Cash
Three15Green Sticker Pack (one star, two stickers)
Four80120 Dice
Five15Cash
Six20Green Sticker Pack (one star, two stickers)
Seven25Rent Frenzy event for 10 minutes
Eight180225 Dice
Nine30Cash Grab event for 10 minutes
1035Green Sticker Pack (one star, two stickers)
114060 Dice
1250Cash
13300350 Dice
1455Cash
1550Cash Boost event for five minutes
1660Cash
1770Orange Sticker Pack (two stars, three stickers)
18600700 Dice
1970Cash
2080Pink Sticker Pack (three stars, three stickers)
21100Cash
221,2001,100 Dice
23150High Roller for 15 minutes
24140Cash
25175160 Dice
26850Cash
27200Blue Sticker Pack (four stars, four stickers)
28300250 Dice
29350Cash
301,600Purple Sticker Pack (five stars, six stickers)
31500Cash
32600Blue Sticker Pack (four stars, four stickers)
33400Cash Boost event for 10 minutes
34800Cash
352,5002,000 Dice
361,000Purple Sticker Pack (five stars, six stickers)
37800High Roller event for 20 minutes
381,100Cash
392,200Cash
401,300850 Dice
422,000Purple Sticker Pack (five stars, six stickers)
421,400Cash
436,0006,500 Dice
All early rewards through Monopoly GO wiki with Dot Esports confirming during the event.

How to get the most Monopoly GO Sweet Relief rewards

The Sweet Relief solo event aims to land on the four Monopoly GO board corner tiles. Landing on these tiles earns you points/tokens applied toward unlocking milestones and rewards. To increase the points/tokens earned, hike up your Dice multiplier after you land on a Railroad tile and haven’t hit a corner in a few rolls or when you’re around 4 to 8 spaces away and haven’t hit a corner in a few passes around the board. Take advantage of the High Roller special events to maximize your Dice multiplier, and watch for patterns.

When do Monopoly GO Sweet Relief rewards end?

All Sweet Relief Monopoly GO rewards will end on April 16 at around 9:58am CT. The solo event will run alongside tournaments offering rewards like Dice, Stickers, and cash.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Monopoly GO: All Charity Chip-In rewards (April 13 to 14)
Mr. Monopoly reading blue prints in his office through Monopoly GO
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: All Charity Chip-In rewards (April 13 to 14)
Danny Forster Danny Forster Apr 13, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: All Foam for Funds rewards (April 12 to 13)
Mr. Monopoly and dog on vacation in Monopoly GO
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: All Foam for Funds rewards (April 12 to 13)
Danny Forster Danny Forster Apr 12, 2024
Read Article When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO characters trading golden stickers
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Monopoly GO: All Charity Chip-In rewards (April 13 to 14)
Mr. Monopoly reading blue prints in his office through Monopoly GO
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: All Charity Chip-In rewards (April 13 to 14)
Danny Forster Danny Forster Apr 13, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: All Foam for Funds rewards (April 12 to 13)
Mr. Monopoly and dog on vacation in Monopoly GO
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: All Foam for Funds rewards (April 12 to 13)
Danny Forster Danny Forster Apr 12, 2024
Read Article When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO characters trading golden stickers
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 12, 2024
Author
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for seven years, of which five have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.