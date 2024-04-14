Monopoly GO: All Sweet Relief rewards and milestones (April 14 to 16)

Spicy rewards are for high rollers through the new Monopoly GO two-day solo event called Sweet Relief, featuring 43 milestones with Dice, Cash, flash events, and Stickers.

Scoplely is gearing up for the next Treasure Hunt in Monopoly GO with a 48-hour Sweet Relief solo event. The event is stocked with Sticker packs, including three five-star packs to help you complete Making Music album sets. Completing sets earns you free Dice, allowing for higher rolls and sweeter rewards. You’ll also find two High Roller special events within the Sweet Relief Monopoly GO rewards at milestones 23 and 37, so you can increase that Dice multiplier and complete the solo event.

Every Monopoly GO Sweet Relief reward

Don’t sleep on the five-star Sticker packs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Monopoly GO solo event contains rewards waiting to be unlocked behind 43 milestones. Total Sweet Relief rewards for completing the event include 12,330 Dice, 10 Sticker packs, and cash.

Sweet Relief Milestone Tokens/Points Monopoly GO Sweet Relief Reward One Five 15 Dice Two 10 Cash Three 15 Green Sticker Pack (one star, two stickers) Four 80 120 Dice Five 15 Cash Six 20 Green Sticker Pack (one star, two stickers) Seven 25 Rent Frenzy event for 10 minutes Eight 180 225 Dice Nine 30 Cash Grab event for 10 minutes 10 35 Green Sticker Pack (one star, two stickers) 11 40 60 Dice 12 50 Cash 13 300 350 Dice 14 55 Cash 15 50 Cash Boost event for five minutes 16 60 Cash 17 70 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars, three stickers) 18 600 700 Dice 19 70 Cash 20 80 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars, three stickers) 21 100 Cash 22 1,200 1,100 Dice 23 150 High Roller for 15 minutes 24 140 Cash 25 175 160 Dice 26 850 Cash 27 200 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars, four stickers) 28 300 250 Dice 29 350 Cash 30 1,600 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars, six stickers) 31 500 Cash 32 600 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars, four stickers) 33 400 Cash Boost event for 10 minutes 34 800 Cash 35 2,500 2,000 Dice 36 1,000 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars, six stickers) 37 800 High Roller event for 20 minutes 38 1,100 Cash 39 2,200 Cash 40 1,300 850 Dice 42 2,000 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars, six stickers) 42 1,400 Cash 43 6,000 6,500 Dice All early rewards through Monopoly GO wiki with Dot Esports confirming during the event.

How to get the most Monopoly GO Sweet Relief rewards

The Sweet Relief solo event aims to land on the four Monopoly GO board corner tiles. Landing on these tiles earns you points/tokens applied toward unlocking milestones and rewards. To increase the points/tokens earned, hike up your Dice multiplier after you land on a Railroad tile and haven’t hit a corner in a few rolls or when you’re around 4 to 8 spaces away and haven’t hit a corner in a few passes around the board. Take advantage of the High Roller special events to maximize your Dice multiplier, and watch for patterns.

When do Monopoly GO Sweet Relief rewards end?

All Sweet Relief Monopoly GO rewards will end on April 16 at around 9:58am CT. The solo event will run alongside tournaments offering rewards like Dice, Stickers, and cash.

