Monopoly GO: All Sweet Relief rewards and milestones (April 14 to 16)

Spicy rewards are for high rollers through the new Monopoly GO two-day solo event called Sweet Relief, featuring 43 milestones with Dice, Cash, flash events, and Stickers.
Scoplely is gearing up for the next Treasure Hunt in Monopoly GO with a 48-hour Sweet Relief solo event. The event is stocked with Sticker packs, including three five-star packs to help you complete Making Music album sets. Completing sets earns you free Dice, allowing for higher rolls and sweeter rewards. You’ll also find two High Roller special events within the Sweet Relief Monopoly GO rewards at milestones 23 and 37, so you can increase that Dice multiplier and complete the solo event.
Every Monopoly GO Sweet Relief reward
The Monopoly GO solo event contains rewards waiting to be unlocked behind 43 milestones. Total Sweet Relief rewards for completing the event include 12,330 Dice, 10 Sticker packs, and cash.
|Sweet Relief Milestone
|Tokens/Points
|Monopoly GO Sweet Relief Reward
|One
|Five
|15 Dice
|Two
|10
|Cash
|Three
|15
|Green Sticker Pack (one star, two stickers)
|Four
|80
|120 Dice
|Five
|15
|Cash
|Six
|20
|Green Sticker Pack (one star, two stickers)
|Seven
|25
|Rent Frenzy event for 10 minutes
|Eight
|180
|225 Dice
|Nine
|30
|Cash Grab event for 10 minutes
|10
|35
|Green Sticker Pack (one star, two stickers)
|
|11
|40
|60 Dice
|12
|50
|Cash
|13
|300
|350 Dice
|14
|55
|Cash
|15
|50
|Cash Boost event for five minutes
|16
|60
|Cash
|17
|70
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars, three stickers)
|18
|600
|700 Dice
|19
|70
|Cash
|20
|80
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars, three stickers)
|
|21
|100
|Cash
|22
|1,200
|1,100 Dice
|23
|150
|High Roller for 15 minutes
|24
|140
|Cash
|25
|175
|160 Dice
|26
|850
|Cash
|27
|200
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars, four stickers)
|28
|300
|250 Dice
|29
|350
|Cash
|30
|1,600
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars, six stickers)
|
|31
|500
|Cash
|32
|600
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars, four stickers)
|33
|400
|Cash Boost event for 10 minutes
|34
|800
|Cash
|35
|2,500
|2,000 Dice
|36
|1,000
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars, six stickers)
|37
|800
|High Roller event for 20 minutes
|38
|1,100
|Cash
|39
|2,200
|Cash
|40
|1,300
|850 Dice
|42
|2,000
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars, six stickers)
|42
|1,400
|Cash
|43
|6,000
|6,500 Dice
How to get the most Monopoly GO Sweet Relief rewards
The Sweet Relief solo event aims to land on the four Monopoly GO board corner tiles. Landing on these tiles earns you points/tokens applied toward unlocking milestones and rewards. To increase the points/tokens earned, hike up your Dice multiplier after you land on a Railroad tile and haven’t hit a corner in a few rolls or when you’re around 4 to 8 spaces away and haven’t hit a corner in a few passes around the board. Take advantage of the High Roller special events to maximize your Dice multiplier, and watch for patterns.
When do Monopoly GO Sweet Relief rewards end?
All Sweet Relief Monopoly GO rewards will end on April 16 at around 9:58am CT. The solo event will run alongside tournaments offering rewards like Dice, Stickers, and cash.