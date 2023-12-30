All New Year’s Eve Bash rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Now is the time to stock up on rewards like Dice and Stickers before the new year with Monopoly GO through the New Year’s Eve Bash solo event.

The New Year’s Eve Bash solo event in Monopoly GO is packed full of rewards, running from Dec. 30 to Jan. 2. There are a total of 42 milestones you can unlock heading into the new year, but Peg-E tokens are no longer available as the prize machine robot event ended before the sole event began. You can still scoop on some sweet New Year’s Eve Bash rewards through items like free Dice, special events, Stickers, and more.

Every New Year’s Eve Bash reward and milestone

New Year’s Eve Bash | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

The objective in the Monopoly GO New Year’s Eve Bash is Pickups, with a total Dice count of 16,135 that can get unlocked. You have three days to unlock all 42 milestones. Earn points to unlock each milestone. I can confirm the New Year’s Eve Bash rewards are accurate, as we at Dot Esports are playing along with you. Unlock the solo even in Monopoly GO by earning five points.

Milestones Points New Year’s Eve Bash rewards One Five Cash Two 10 15 Dice Three 10 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Four 80 125 Dice Five 15 Cash Six 20 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Seven 25 Cash Eight 150 225 Dice Nine 25 Cash 10 30 Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes 11 35 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) 12 40 Cash 13 425 570 Dice 14 45 Sticker Pack (two-stars x3) 15 50 Cash 16 55 Cash 17 800 850 Dice 18 60 Cash 19 70 Sticker Pack (three-stars x3) 20 80 Cash 21 1,000 1,000 Dice 22 100 High Roller for 15 minutes 23 120 Cash 24 130 120 Dice 25 700 Cash 26 150 130 Dice 27 250 Cash 28 200 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 29 225 Cash Grab for five minutes 30 2,200 1,800 Dice 31 300 Cash 32 400 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 33 500 Cash 34 4,500 3,750 35 600 Sticker Pack (five-stars x6) 36 700 Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes 37 800 500 Dice 38 3,500 Cash 39 900 550 Dice 40 1,000 Sticker Pack (five-stars x6) 41 1,100 Cash 42 6,500 6,500 Dice All Monopoly GO New Year’s Eve rewards and milestones | Table verified by Dot Esports

Coinciding with the New Year’s Eve solo event in Monopoly GO is the tournament reboot of Resolution Race, which offers you 25 milestones to complete in 24 hours with rewards like Dice, Stickers, and more.

Are the New Year’s Eve rewards worth playing for?

As the end of 2023 quickly approaches, and we head into 2024, collecting Dice and Stickers remains a top priority for me in Monopoly GO. The Heartfelt Holidays Sticker albums event ends on Jan. 4, with the New Year’s Eve solo event containing multiple Sticker packs to help you complete your albums and earn even more rewards.

The New Year’s Eve rewards also do a soft reset around milestone 21, providing even more chances to score the four-star and five-star Sticker packs I need to complete albums like Holiday Bakes and Monopoly World. I like the Dice rewards in the solo event and plan on hitting all the milestones so that my Monopoly GO rewards are stacked heading into 2024.

How to play Monopoly GO New Year’s Eve Bash

New Year’s Eve Bash Pickup token | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

To earn tokens for the Monopoly GO New Year’s Eve Bash, you have to land on a tile that has a Pickup on it. The decal on the Pickup is a sparkler firework and landing on a tile with one earns you two points toward unlocking your next milestone in the solo event. You can increase the number of points by raising the Dice multiplier, earning even more rewards by landing on one tile with a Pickup token.