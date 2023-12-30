All New Year’s Eve Bash rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Now is the time to stock up on rewards like Dice and Stickers before the new year with Monopoly GO through the New Year’s Eve Bash solo event.
The New Year’s Eve Bash solo event in Monopoly GO is packed full of rewards, running from Dec. 30 to Jan. 2. There are a total of 42 milestones you can unlock heading into the new year, but Peg-E tokens are no longer available as the prize machine robot event ended before the sole event began. You can still scoop on some sweet New Year’s Eve Bash rewards through items like free Dice, special events, Stickers, and more.
Every New Year’s Eve Bash reward and milestone
The objective in the Monopoly GO New Year’s Eve Bash is Pickups, with a total Dice count of 16,135 that can get unlocked. You have three days to unlock all 42 milestones. Earn points to unlock each milestone. I can confirm the New Year’s Eve Bash rewards are accurate, as we at Dot Esports are playing along with you. Unlock the solo even in Monopoly GO by earning five points.
|Milestones
|Points
|New Year’s Eve Bash rewards
|One
|Five
|Cash
|Two
|10
|15 Dice
|Three
|10
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Four
|80
|125 Dice
|Five
|15
|Cash
|Six
|20
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Seven
|25
|Cash
|Eight
|150
|225 Dice
|Nine
|25
|Cash
|10
|30
|Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes
|11
|35
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|12
|40
|Cash
|13
|425
|570 Dice
|14
|45
|Sticker Pack (two-stars x3)
|15
|50
|Cash
|16
|55
|Cash
|17
|800
|850 Dice
|18
|60
|Cash
|19
|70
|Sticker Pack (three-stars x3)
|20
|80
|Cash
|21
|1,000
|1,000 Dice
|22
|100
|High Roller for 15 minutes
|23
|120
|Cash
|24
|130
|120 Dice
|25
|700
|Cash
|26
|150
|130 Dice
|27
|250
|Cash
|28
|200
|Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
|29
|225
|Cash Grab for five minutes
|30
|2,200
|1,800 Dice
|31
|300
|Cash
|32
|400
|Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
|33
|500
|Cash
|34
|4,500
|3,750
|35
|600
|Sticker Pack (five-stars x6)
|36
|700
|Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
|37
|800
|500 Dice
|38
|3,500
|Cash
|39
|900
|550 Dice
|40
|1,000
|Sticker Pack (five-stars x6)
|41
|1,100
|Cash
|42
|6,500
|6,500 Dice
Coinciding with the New Year’s Eve solo event in Monopoly GO is the tournament reboot of Resolution Race, which offers you 25 milestones to complete in 24 hours with rewards like Dice, Stickers, and more.
Are the New Year’s Eve rewards worth playing for?
As the end of 2023 quickly approaches, and we head into 2024, collecting Dice and Stickers remains a top priority for me in Monopoly GO. The Heartfelt Holidays Sticker albums event ends on Jan. 4, with the New Year’s Eve solo event containing multiple Sticker packs to help you complete your albums and earn even more rewards.
The New Year’s Eve rewards also do a soft reset around milestone 21, providing even more chances to score the four-star and five-star Sticker packs I need to complete albums like Holiday Bakes and Monopoly World. I like the Dice rewards in the solo event and plan on hitting all the milestones so that my Monopoly GO rewards are stacked heading into 2024.
How to play Monopoly GO New Year’s Eve Bash
To earn tokens for the Monopoly GO New Year’s Eve Bash, you have to land on a tile that has a Pickup on it. The decal on the Pickup is a sparkler firework and landing on a tile with one earns you two points toward unlocking your next milestone in the solo event. You can increase the number of points by raising the Dice multiplier, earning even more rewards by landing on one tile with a Pickup token.