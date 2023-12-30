All New Year’s Eve Bash rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Get your final rewards of 2023.

Workers creating Landmarks in Monoploy GO!
Landmarks | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

Now is the time to stock up on rewards like Dice and Stickers before the new year with Monopoly GO through the New Year’s Eve Bash solo event.

The New Year’s Eve Bash solo event in Monopoly GO is packed full of rewards, running from Dec. 30 to Jan. 2. There are a total of 42 milestones you can unlock heading into the new year, but Peg-E tokens are no longer available as the prize machine robot event ended before the sole event began. You can still scoop on some sweet New Year’s Eve Bash rewards through items like free Dice, special events, Stickers, and more.

Every New Year’s Eve Bash reward and milestone

rewards bar for New Year's Eve Bash in Monopoly GO!
New Year’s Eve Bash | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

The objective in the Monopoly GO New Year’s Eve Bash is Pickups, with a total Dice count of 16,135 that can get unlocked. You have three days to unlock all 42 milestones. Earn points to unlock each milestone. I can confirm the New Year’s Eve Bash rewards are accurate, as we at Dot Esports are playing along with you. Unlock the solo even in Monopoly GO by earning five points.

MilestonesPointsNew Year’s Eve Bash rewards
OneFive Cash
Two1015 Dice
Three10Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Four80125 Dice
Five15Cash
Six20Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Seven25Cash
Eight150225 Dice
Nine25Cash
1030Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes
1135Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
1240Cash
13425570 Dice
1445Sticker Pack (two-stars x3)
1550Cash
1655Cash
17800850 Dice
1860Cash
1970Sticker Pack (three-stars x3)
2080Cash
211,0001,000 Dice
22100High Roller for 15 minutes
23120Cash
24130120 Dice
25700Cash
26150130 Dice
27250Cash
28200Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
29225Cash Grab for five minutes
302,2001,800 Dice
31300Cash
32400Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
33500Cash
344,5003,750
35600Sticker Pack (five-stars x6)
36700Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
37800500 Dice
383,500Cash
39900550 Dice
401,000Sticker Pack (five-stars x6)
411,100Cash
426,5006,500 Dice
All Monopoly GO New Year’s Eve rewards and milestones | Table verified by Dot Esports

Coinciding with the New Year’s Eve solo event in Monopoly GO is the tournament reboot of Resolution Race, which offers you 25 milestones to complete in 24 hours with rewards like Dice, Stickers, and more.

Are the New Year’s Eve rewards worth playing for?

As the end of 2023 quickly approaches, and we head into 2024, collecting Dice and Stickers remains a top priority for me in Monopoly GO. The Heartfelt Holidays Sticker albums event ends on Jan. 4, with the New Year’s Eve solo event containing multiple Sticker packs to help you complete your albums and earn even more rewards.

The New Year’s Eve rewards also do a soft reset around milestone 21, providing even more chances to score the four-star and five-star Sticker packs I need to complete albums like Holiday Bakes and Monopoly World. I like the Dice rewards in the solo event and plan on hitting all the milestones so that my Monopoly GO rewards are stacked heading into 2024.

How to play Monopoly GO New Year’s Eve Bash

New Year's Eve Bash Pickup token on Monopoly GO board
New Year’s Eve Bash Pickup token | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

To earn tokens for the Monopoly GO New Year’s Eve Bash, you have to land on a tile that has a Pickup on it. The decal on the Pickup is a sparkler firework and landing on a tile with one earns you two points toward unlocking your next milestone in the solo event. You can increase the number of points by raising the Dice multiplier, earning even more rewards by landing on one tile with a Pickup token.

