How to get and use Beascuit Dough in Cookie Run Kingdom

The Beast-Yeast map in Cookie Run Kingdom has arrived in the third anniversary update, and a new item known as Beascuit Dough also made its way to the game.

The map headlines the third annversary update, which also includes new Cookies like Silverbell Cookie. In Beast-Yeast, you’ll encounter a handful of beasts in the different stages of the map. Once you are able to clear out those stages, you will be given a handful of rewards. One of those is the Beascuit Dough, which may play a significant role for Cookies moving forward, especially in making them stronger.

How to get Beascuit Dough in Cookie Run Kingdom

You can get Beascuit Dough as you make your way through Beast-Yeast. There is a big chance that Beascuit Dough will be dropped every time you clear a stage in the map, so getting your team ready to beat those Beasts is ideal.

New stages are here. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Beascuit Dough and Beascuits are already up for grabs as soon as you clear stage 1-1 of the Beast-Yeast Forest. But you should take note that the Beascuit feature on your Cookies will only be unlocked once you clear stage 1-3 of Beast Yeast.

How to use Beascuit Dough in Cookie Run Kingdom

The Beascuit Dough is a resource used to enhance your Beascuits.

Feast for the arrival of Beascuit Dough, Screenshot via Dot Esports

For those who aren’t familiar yet, Beascuits are the new feature that debuted in Cookie Run Kingdom in the Jan. 19 third anniversary update. This is a new way of enhancing your Cookies, giving them bonus stats to make them stronger in battles.

Hooray for stronger stats. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Using your Beascuit Dough can increase the stats of your Beascuits. Just be mindful of the Beascuits you will use to your Cookies, especially in looking through the stats they provide since these are all random.