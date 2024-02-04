Elder Scrolls: Castles allows you to lead your citizens to maintain your self-built castle. These citizens are called subjects, and they can do various tasks for your kingdom.

Most of the tasks your subjects can do in the game are for the production of the resources that you need, such as food, oil, wood, and many more. But beware: your subjects have their own traits and characteristics, and it is best to gauge where they can be assigned to keep them happy most of the time.

What is a subject in Elder Scrolls: Castles?

A subject can be your cook. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Subjects are the citizens that you control in Elder Scrolls: Castles. They sleep, eat, and do day-to-day tasks to maintain your kingdom, especially in producing the resources that you need to spend to create other higher-end resources as well as to keep your subjects happy.

Making your subjects angry can cause problems within your castle, which may sometimes lead to your subjects killing each other if issues become too serious.

How to assign subjects in Elder Scrolls: Castles

You can drag your subjects to assign them to places. Screenshot via Dot Esports

There are two ways to assign subjects in the game. The first one is by clicking and dragging your subject to the part of the castle where you want to assign them.

The second way is by clicking on one of the places in your castle and choosing the Assign option. You can do this by selecting one of the available slots on the card of the place. Once done, you may choose the subject that you want to assign by going through your subjects cards.