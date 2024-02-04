Category:
How to make a ruling in Elder Scrolls: Castles

Rule over your kingdom.
Published: Feb 4, 2024 01:16 am
A king and subject stand on a balcony overlooking a castle in Elder Scrolls: Castles.
Image via Bethesda

In Elder Scrolls: Castles, you get to run a kingdom—but with so many subjects and with such a vast land to govern, problems and conflicts are bound to pop up and you’ll need to decide the best course of action.

The castle-builder game by Bethesda is not your typical Elder Scrolls game. Castles is more of a casual game where you lead your subjects in making various tasks to maintain your kingdom. With this, your subjects oftentimes go to your assigned king to tell you about certain scenarios, whether they be about their experiences with other subjects or about other neighboring kingdoms.

It is the king’s duty to solve these scenarios your subjects present by making a ruling. Here’s how to do that in Elder Scrolls: Castles.

What is a ruling in Elder Scrolls: Castles?

Rulings in Elder Scrolls: Castles
There are available rulings. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Rulings in Elder Scrolls: Castles are decisions you need to make when your subjects approach your throne and describe a certain situation. You need to respond to the scenarios that they present by choosing from one of the options available. The decision may affect the mood of those who are involved with the ruling, and almost every ruling has a negative side effect—so choose wisely.

How to make a ruling in Elder Scrolls: Castles

To know if there is a possible ruling available, check your Castle and look for the King’s Throne if there are any red cards. Click the cards to see the scenario your people will present to your king.

Once done, at least two options will appear where you can choose your ruling for the scenario your subjects have presented. Select one of the options to apply your ruling. This will affect the mood of your subjects who are involved in the subject matter of the ruling.

Just be cautious on some rulings since they may require you to spend some of your resources. As long as you can afford to spend for the decision you make, then you may proceed to choose rulings that can make a majority of your subjects happy.

David Gealogo
Strategic Content Writer for Dot Esports from the Philippines, mainly for Marvel Snap, Fortnite, card games, MOBA, battle-royale, general gaming, and more. Previously wrote news articles and guides for Gfinity Esports, Sportskeeda, Esports.net, and GINX Esports TV. Also a competitive Marvel Snap player under my in-game name: Davidwaaaa, a leaderboard Infinite player and joining multiple Snap tournaments. Sheesh. Let's get in touch: dgealogo@gmail.com