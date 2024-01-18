When is the Elder Scrolls: Castles release date?

Elder Scrolls: Castles is the latest mobile game offering by Bethesda, and you might be curious about its release date, especially if you are not from the countries where it is already currently available.

Despite being an Elder Scrolls game, Elder Scrolls: Castles is not like past titles from the renowned franchise. Here, you focus more on building a castle and running a kingdom. It has a colorful, cartoonish look and more chill gameplay vibe compared to the likes of Oblivion and Skyrim, which are both action-packed.

This is the first Elder Scrolls mobile game since the ill-fated Blades. If you’re either a fan of the beloved franchise or someone who just wants to play something new on mobile, read on for everything we know about its release.

Elder Scrolls: Castles early access release date

You might be surprised, but the early access for Elder Scrolls: Castles was quietly launched by Bethesda in Google Play Store in September 2023.

Rule your castle in this new Elder Scrolls game. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Bethesda then announced the game on Jan. 17, 2024. “The team has been hard at work on it for the last few years and we absolutely adore it,” the devs said on social media.

The full release of Elder Scrolls: Castles, however, is currently available for one country: the Philippines.

Elder Scrolls: Castles global release info

There is still no concrete global release date for Elder Scrolls: Castles. Bethesda did confirm the game will be released to more countries “in the coming months.” Speculating off this statement, it’s probably the game is released worldwide before the year ends, with the second quarter of 2024 (around May of this year) a likely bet for the global launch date.

Elder Scrolls: Castles is available for Android devices in the Philippines. You can check its official website to learn more.