Category:
Mobile

Should you buy the Emperor’s Pass in The Elder Scrolls: Castles?

You can't get everything for free.
Image of David Gealogo
David Gealogo
|
Published: Feb 21, 2024 12:30 pm
A castle filled with people and knights and romance in The Elder Scrolls: Castles
Image via Bethesda

Even if battles aren’t the priority mechanic in The Elder Scrolls: Castles, a battle pass of some sort is still up for grabs for players.

Recommended Videos

Called the Emperor’s Pass, this subscription-based reward system can give players various rewards as they progress in Castles. The catch is you have to pay with real money just to get it, and this shuts down the possibility of the game being a free-to-play title.

If you’re wondering if this is worth purchasing, you might want to dive into this guide to know more about the Emperor’s Pass, including our verdict whether you should purchase it.

The Elder Scrolls: Castles Emperor’s Pass rewards

The Emperor’s Pass grants players a handful of rewards when you grind The Elder Scrolls: Castles by doing the missions listed in a daily or weekly basis, as well as special missions that may appear from time to time. The pass will last for 30 days, and you need to subscribe again if you want to continue having it after a month.

Emperor's Pass
The Emperor’s Pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Some of the rewards you can get from purchasing the Emperor’s Pass are additional gems (the in-game currency), potion of speed (to speed-up the crafting and production process of your resources), elixir of growth (to instantly age a child into an adult), and cards that can give you more subjects (or your in-game citizens for your kingdom).

Is the Emperor’s Pass worth getting in The Elder Scrolls: Castles?

For a battle pass that’s worth almost $17 which can give the rewards above, I can say the Emperor’s Pass is something worth buying in The Elder Scrolls: Castles.

Emperor's Pass rewards
Is it a yes or a no? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The amount of rewards you can get from the pass are worth it, especially in growing your castle, maintaining your recruits, speeding up the production process, and more. It’s also not that expensive compared to the battle pass systems of other games, so grabbing it can be a wise choice especially if you really wish to grow your castle in a wider landscape.

related content
Read Article Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for February 2024
Category:
CoD
CoD
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for February 2024
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO free Dice links (February 2024)
Monopoly GO loading screen featuring Mr. Monopoly
Category:
Mobile
Mobile
Monopoly GO free Dice links (February 2024)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Cookie Run Kingdom: Best Black Pearl Cookie Toppings guide
Black Pearl Cookie
Category:
Cookie Run
Cookie Run
Mobile
Mobile
Cookie Run Kingdom: Best Black Pearl Cookie Toppings guide
David Gealogo David Gealogo Feb 21, 2024
Read Article All PUBG Mobile redeem codes (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
PUBG
PUBG
All PUBG Mobile redeem codes (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Indian Bike Driving 3D cheat codes: Full list (February 2024)
Bike collection from Indian Bike 3D cheat codes
Category:
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
Indian Bike Driving 3D cheat codes: Full list (February 2024)
Danny Forster Danny Forster Feb 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for February 2024
Category:
CoD
CoD
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for February 2024
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO free Dice links (February 2024)
Monopoly GO loading screen featuring Mr. Monopoly
Category:
Mobile
Mobile
Monopoly GO free Dice links (February 2024)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Cookie Run Kingdom: Best Black Pearl Cookie Toppings guide
Black Pearl Cookie
Category:
Cookie Run
Cookie Run
Mobile
Mobile
Cookie Run Kingdom: Best Black Pearl Cookie Toppings guide
David Gealogo David Gealogo Feb 21, 2024
Read Article All PUBG Mobile redeem codes (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
PUBG
PUBG
All PUBG Mobile redeem codes (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Indian Bike Driving 3D cheat codes: Full list (February 2024)
Bike collection from Indian Bike 3D cheat codes
Category:
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
Indian Bike Driving 3D cheat codes: Full list (February 2024)
Danny Forster Danny Forster Feb 14, 2024

Author

David Gealogo
Strategic Content Writer for Dot Esports from the Philippines, mainly for Marvel Snap, Fortnite, card games, MOBA, battle-royale, general gaming, and more. Previously wrote news articles and guides for Gfinity Esports, Sportskeeda, Esports.net, and GINX Esports TV. Also a competitive Marvel Snap player under my in-game name: Davidwaaaa, a leaderboard Infinite player and joining multiple Snap tournaments. Sheesh. Let's get in touch: dgealogo@gmail.com