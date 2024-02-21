Should you buy the Emperor’s Pass in The Elder Scrolls: Castles?

Even if battles aren’t the priority mechanic in The Elder Scrolls: Castles, a battle pass of some sort is still up for grabs for players.

Recommended Videos

Called the Emperor’s Pass, this subscription-based reward system can give players various rewards as they progress in Castles. The catch is you have to pay with real money just to get it, and this shuts down the possibility of the game being a free-to-play title.

If you’re wondering if this is worth purchasing, you might want to dive into this guide to know more about the Emperor’s Pass, including our verdict whether you should purchase it.

The Elder Scrolls: Castles Emperor’s Pass rewards

The Emperor’s Pass grants players a handful of rewards when you grind The Elder Scrolls: Castles by doing the missions listed in a daily or weekly basis, as well as special missions that may appear from time to time. The pass will last for 30 days, and you need to subscribe again if you want to continue having it after a month.

The Emperor’s Pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Some of the rewards you can get from purchasing the Emperor’s Pass are additional gems (the in-game currency), potion of speed (to speed-up the crafting and production process of your resources), elixir of growth (to instantly age a child into an adult), and cards that can give you more subjects (or your in-game citizens for your kingdom).

Is the Emperor’s Pass worth getting in The Elder Scrolls: Castles?

For a battle pass that’s worth almost $17 which can give the rewards above, I can say the Emperor’s Pass is something worth buying in The Elder Scrolls: Castles.

Is it a yes or a no? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The amount of rewards you can get from the pass are worth it, especially in growing your castle, maintaining your recruits, speeding up the production process, and more. It’s also not that expensive compared to the battle pass systems of other games, so grabbing it can be a wise choice especially if you really wish to grow your castle in a wider landscape.