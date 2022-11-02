Free Fire World Series 2022 Bangkok teams and format detailed by Garena

The Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 is back for its last edition of the year, this time in Bangkok, Thailand.

Seventeen teams from different competitive regions around the world will battle on Nov. 25 and 26 for a chance to earn the title of world champions. This is the biggest international competition for Garena’s battle royale, with past editions hosted in Singapore and Brazil.

The competition features an official slogan, “Fight as One,” and a mascot named Arvon, which is also a new Free Fire pet. Starting with the play-ins, the FFWS 2022 Bangkok will receive nine teams, which include first-seed and second-seed squads. They will battle during eight matches across all four maps: Bermuda, Kalahari, Alpine, and Purgatory. The top four teams will automatically qualify for the final stage.

On Nov. 26, they will join the eight first-seed teams who directly qualified for the final round by winning their regional championships. After the eight battles of the day are finished, one of the 12 final teams will be crowned world champions.

The 17 teams of the competition include representatives from Brazil, MENA, Europe, Indonesia, Pakistan, MCPS, LATAM, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Garena has already announced that teams from the CIS region will not participate in the FFWS.

Image via Garena



The FFWS 2022 Bangkok will be livestreamed on all of Free Fire’s official YouTube channels, starting at 9am CT on both match days. Starting on Nov. 18, fans can participate in themed events and missions with a chance to win exclusive rewards and FFWS limited-edition legendary costumes.