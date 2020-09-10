Free Fire OB24 Advanced Server now open

The Free Fire OB24 Advanced Server went live today. Players can still register to download the APK from the official link using their Free Fire Facebook account. The Advanced Server will reopen to new players on Sept. 17.

The OB24 update is expected to drop around Sept. 26. In the Advanced Server, players can test new features and get diamonds by reporting bugs to Garena.

After confirming the new character Jai this month, Garena is now suggesting that two other characters will be released with the OB24 update. Leaks suggest that Sverr, who’s already been featured on the battle royale’s social media pages, would have the ability to absorb HP to increase damage. The second expected character, Diana, will have a triple ability to reduce recoil and damage suffered while recovering faster.

A Halloween theme is also being expected with the OB24 update. A pumpkin pet has been leaked, too. The pet will supposedly have the ability to decrease the recovery time for its owner’s active ability, helping the player use their ability in less time.