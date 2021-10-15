Free Fire and Venom: Let There Be Carnage collab will give out free rewards

Players should log in on Oct. 16 to check out the exclusive rewards.

Free Fire’s collaboration with Venom: Let There Be Carnage will officially begin on Oct. 16 and will last until Oct. 24.

The first Free Fire partnership with a movie franchise was revealed in September and promises to bring many surprises to players. Aside from the battle royale references in the movie, the event in the battle royale will give out many exclusive and free rewards.

Related: Free Fire Asia Championship and EMEA Invitational unveiled

Most rewards, like collectible items and skin bundles, will be available after players complete specific missions. Some of the rewards include We Are Venom Streetwear, Venom Motorbike, Venom Backpack, Venom vs Carnage Crate, and Carnage Helmet. A Chaos Attack event is also expected to give out rewards to players. Players should log in on Oct. 16 to collect every exclusive reward available.

From Oct. 17 to 21, Booyah, Garena’s official streaming platform, will also be giving out themed rewards like tickets, pets, and skins. When players reach 30, 60, and 90 minutes of viewing time on the platform, they’ll be able to collect prizes. More information about the prizes is available on Booyah.

After many collabs with several big names such as Street Fighter V, Attack on Titan, One-Punch Man, McLaren Racing, and Netflix’s La Casa de Papel, this is actually Garena’s first partnership with a movie franchise that also brings the battle royale to life outside of the game.