Free Fire Asia Championship and EMEA Invitational unveiled

With the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2021 getting canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Garena is hosting regional tournaments around the world. The company revealed the Free Fire EMEA Invitational and the Asia Championship (FFAC) today.

Both of the competitions will be played online and will follow a similar format. They’ve been split into the play-ins and the final. The schedule is as follows

EMEA Invitational Play-ins: Nov. 20 and 21 Finals: Nov. 27

FFAC Play-ins: Nov. 20 and 21 Finals: Nov. 28



The teams will play six rounds on Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari in the play-ins. The top teams will then advance to the one-day final, where seven rounds will be played to decide the champion.

The FFAC will feature 31 teams from the following regions:

India

Indonesia

Malaysia, Cambodia, and the Philippines

Pakistan

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

Twelve teams will be competing in the EMEA Invitational. The teams will be from these regions:

Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)

Europe

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

Garena said more details about the tournaments will be revealed soon.