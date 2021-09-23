Free Fire reveals movie collaboration with Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Free Fire has just revealed its first partnership with a movie franchise.

A crossover between Garena’s battle royale and Venom: Let There Be Carnage will officially drop on Oct. 10, bringing an immersive experience with exclusive content from the movie. Fans of Venom: Let There Be Carnage who are planning on watching the movie in theaters soon can also expect to see hidden Free Fire references in the motion picture.

“We are always looking for new ways to deliver immersive entertainment to fans,” said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP brand strategy and global partnerships at Sony Pictures Entertainment. “We are excited to be working with Free Fire and its engaged community of players to amplify the Venom: Let There Be Carnage movie experience. We hope that fans enjoy what we have in store for them.”

This is one of Garena’s many efforts to offer memorable experiences with exclusive collaborations and features to fans. Some other recent partnerships with big franchises included Street Fighter V, Attack on Titan, and One-Punch Man. All of them brought exclusive content for fans and players alike.

On Oct. 10, Free Fire players can expect an in-game event with new items and collectibles, as well as costume bundles.