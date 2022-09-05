Brawl Stars season 14 ‘Robot Factory’ is now live

Brawl Stars players can now enjoy the new content in Supercell’s mobile game because the latest season, Robot Factory, launched today.

The season brings the new Brawler, Sam, of chromatic rarity. He’s part of the premium Brawl pass and unlocked upon reaching tier 30. Sam is a melee character who uses enhanced gloves to take out his enemies.

Players won’t have to download an update because it was introduced last week with an early patch, and activated earlier today.

Gus, the other new brawler, has been visible in the characters’ menu since the patch was introduced, but he’s still not up for grabs. He will join the game’s shop later in the season, but his precise release date is still unknown.

The new season will also bring an array of new skins, pins, and sprays, and numerous balance changes and bug fixes. It will last roughly two months.

Players will have to wait more before seeing the gear’s rework because it’s scheduled for later this fall. A new iteration of the traditional Brawl-o-Ween event is also planned for next month.