A new season is coming to Brawl Stars, bringing new features and many changes. But before that, as usual, Supercell has introduced an update focused on laying the groundwork for the season.

It was introduced to the game earlier today, following a four-hour maintenance period. Here are the complete patch notes of the Robot Factory update.

All Brawl Stars‘ Robot Factory patch notes

New characters

Sam: chromatic rarity, available in season 14’s battle pass and random loot boxes. Main attack: Heavy Haymakers, unleashing melee punches that deal additional damage when Sam wears the Knuckle Busters. Super: Knuckle Busters, launches his gloves that can be picked up from the ground afterward. Gadgets: Magnetic Field (gloves, when on the ground, can pull in nearby enemies) and Pulse Repellent (when gloves are launched, the Knuckle Busters make a knockback). Star Powers: Hearty Recovery (HP gain) and Remote Charge (Super fast reload).

Gus: will release later in September, and won’t be included in the Battle Pass, but will be available on the shop instead, as well as in random loot boxes as Super Rare character. Main attack: Loony Balloons, shooting projectiles while filling a bar to charge up a ghost summoning who will heal himself and allies. Super: Spooky Boy, creating a shield for himself or an ally. Gadgets: Kooky Popper (additional AoE damage) and Soul Switcher (converting HP for bar filling gain). Star Powers: Health Bonanza (bonus HP from ghosts) and Spirit Animal (damage increase for an ally).



New season: The #RobotFactory

The next season will be released on Sept. 5, so players only have a few more days to complete the Deep Sea Brawl’s battle pass tiers and collect rewards.

New skins: Desperado Poco and Caesar Sam (included in the premium version of Brawl Pass), Lawless Lola (Power League skin), Crowbone, Trick or Treat Leon, Stonks Pam, Moon Bunny Squeak, and Mecha Mortis.

New True Silver/Gold: Otis, Squeak, Byron, Griff, and Edgar.

New Gadgets: Griff (Coin Shower, damage bonus), Buzz (X-Ray-Shades, bush vision).

New Animated Pins: Esports, Brawl-o-Ween, Sam & Ceasar Sam, Gus, skin pins, and 10 new Special Pins.

New Sprays: 10 Epic Brawlers, three Challenge, two Brawl Pass, Mecha Mortis and BSC.

New Profile Icons: Power League, Esports, Robots, Challenges, Mecha Mortis, and Calamity Gang.

Gameplay changes

New game mode: 8-Bit’s Last Stand (weekends)

Map pool and League rotation adjustments

Map Environment adjustments The Robot Factory added Stunt Show, Tara’s Bazaar, Deep Sea Brawl, The Starr Force, and Scrapyard (Siege only) removed

New challenges

Power League: Brawler Swap added

Trophy League adjustments

Gear crafting costs reduced

Balance changes

Buzz: 200 HP added

Poco: 100 attack damage from Main Attack added

Nita: main attack does 80 more damage, and charges more the Super (one less hit to be charged)

Lola: Stunt Double gadget buffed, Freeze Frame gadget nerfed

Jacky: main attack does 80 more damage

Meg: main attack charges more the Super (one less hit required to be charged)

Penny: 200 less HP

Carl: 400 less HP

Crow: Slowing toxin gadget duration reduced

Bonnie: Clyde HP reduced (400 less)

Janet: 200 less HP, main attack charges less the Super (one more hit to be charged)

Bug fixes

The developer has listed “power league” bugs, other fixes linked to localization, and Otis’ voice line when unlocked. Finally, Colonel Ruffs had his bio edited.