Where to find Wayrest in The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO)

Wayrest is one of the capital cities in The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO), located in Stormhaven. You can directly travel to Wayrest by boat or walk your way there through the neighboring regions or through a wayshrine.

Wayrest is the capital city of the Daggerfall Covenant. In this city, you can visit the carpentry, a tavern, a stable, a smithy, a market square with several stores, the Mages and Fighters Guilds, and much more.

You’ll also unlock several quests by visiting the city and a new ESO companion quest—to recruit Isobel Velois—will take you there. There is also a dungeon in the Wayrest Sewers, but you should wait until you are level 16 to try it.

How to get to Wayrest in ESO

As mentioned before, there are basically two ways of getting to Wayrest: by boat or by foot. By boat will be much faster, but you can discover other places, and quests and gain experience while traveling to Wayrest by foot.

You can locate boats on the map by the anchor icon. Not all boats are the same in ESO, however. Only a few ports will take you to Wayrest directly and you’ll need to have their corresponding DLC to access.

Here’s the list of cities you’ll find ports you can use to travel to Wayrest:

A boat west of Summerset .

. Boat near Solitude in Western Skyrim .

. One of the four boats in Gonfalon Bay in High Isle .

. One of the four boats in Senchal in Southern Elsweyr .

. One of the boats in Leyawiin in Blackwood.

Stormhaven in Tamriel’s map. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZeniMax Online Studios All regions with boats to Wayrest. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZeniMax Online Studios Wayrest in Stormhaven’s map. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZeniMax Online Studios Ciryelda in Summerset can take you to Wayrest. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZeniMax Online Studios

You can fast-travel to Koeglin Village Wayshrine Eset of Stormhave and walk to Wayrest in the southeast. Or you can fast-travel to one of the neighboring regions and walk. The regions are Glenumbra, Rivenspire, Wrothgar, and Bankorai.

Bankorai is the closest region to Wayrest, since it’s located east of Stormhaven, while Glenumra and Rivenspire will require more walking as they are on the opposite side. Wrothgar requires the Orsinium DLC.

