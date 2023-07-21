How to get to Apocrypha in The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO): Necrom

It's not intuitive to find it on your own.

One of the new zones in The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) added with the Necrom DLC is Apocrypha, the realm of Hermaeus Mora the Daedric Prince of Fate and Forbidden Knowledge. But if you search for it in the Telvanni Peninsula, you won’t find it.

Apocrypha is an endless library in Oblivion that contains all the forbidden knowledge from the past, present, and future. Although you need a Black Book to access Apocrypha in Skyrim, it’s much easier in ESO.

Where is Apocrypha’s entrance in The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO)?

Telvanni Peninsula is east of Tamriel. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZeniMax Online Studios Necrom city is northeast of Telvanni Peninsula. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZeniMax Online Studios Apocrypha’s entrance is in the east part of Necrom city. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZeniMax Online Studios The two portals in the Necrom Bindery. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZeniMax Online Studios Apocrypha’s wayshrines. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZeniMax Online Studios

You won’t need to start any quest or any special item to find Apocrypha. All you need to do is travel to Telvanni Peninsula through the Necrom Outskirts Wayshrine and head to Necrom, following the road to the northeast.

Enter the city and walk forward until you’ve entered the Necrom Wayshrine. Then turn right, and enter the tunnel on the left beside the guild trader. There will be a door at the end of the tunnel indicating it’s the Necrom Bindery.

Turn to your right and you’ll see two portals, a red one (left) and a green one (right). The left one will take you to the northwestern-most wayshrine in Apocrypha, while the right one will take you to the the southeastern-most wayshrine.

