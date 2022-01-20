When will Myths of the Realm Alliance raids release in Final Fantasy XIV?

Final Fantasy XIV offers numerous different kinds of activities, and the Alliance raids are among those on the largest scale. They involve three groups of eight players, totaling 24 players, and their rewards often include minions and gear for glamour.

There’s currently limited information available on Endwalker‘s Alliance raid, Myths of the Realm. All we know is that the raid has a certain link with deities and the patrons that all players must choose for their characters during their creation.

This choice has almost no effect on the game experience for now, but the developers have mentioned it would change with Endwalker, and the deity symbols shown on the raids’ promotional art support this theory.

Myths of the Realm’s release date

The developers have yet to reveal a release date for Endwalker‘s first 24-man Alliance Raid. But taking into consideration the patch schedules of post-launch content from the three previous expansions, it should be introduced with Patch 6.1.

In Shadowbringers, Stormblood, and Heavensward, the first Alliance raid was released on the .1 patch —3.1, 4.1, and 5.1.

The other question is when Patch 6.1 will release, and there’s no official date for that either. Following the previous expansion’s patch schedules, it might launch four months after Endwalker‘s release, which would point to around early April.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the expansion’s launch several times, however, this update could launch later than expected, too.

This article will be updated when more information is shared on the subject.