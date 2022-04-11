Here are the notes for Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.1, Newfound Adventure

Final Fantasy XIV fans are in for a treat because the first major patch since Endwalker is set to be introduced to the live servers tomorrow.
It’ll bring a plethora of new content in many aspects of the game, such as new Main Scenario quests, a new secondary questline linked to an Alliance Raid, quality-of-life changes, and more. Here are the complete patch notes for Patch 6.1, Newfound Adventure.
New Quests
- New Main Scenario Quests added, including a new Dungeon
- New Minstrel’s Quest unlocking the Endsinger’s Aria Extreme trial
- New Chronicles of a New Era quests added, including a new Alliance raid
- New Role Quests added
- New chapters added to New Game Plus mode
- Revision of A Realm Reborn quests (deletion of Main Scenario Quest roulettes, will become solo instances)
- New FATEs in Endwalker‘s maps
- New Stone, Sky, Sea trials
New Items
- New cosmetic items from a collaboration with GARO added
- New craftable items, recipes, and fish added
- New subaquatic voyage areas and items added, maximum rank adjusted from 90 to 05
- New furnishing items added
- New orchestion rolls added
- New aquarium fish available
- New paintings added
- Byregotia flowerpot seeds added
- New Manderville Gold Saucer rewards added
- New Triple Triad cards and NPC opponents
- New Faux leave items
- New Emotes
- New iLvl 590 gear and corresponding Merchant added
- New mounts
- New pup minion
- New fashion accessories
- New venture rewards
Housing
- New Lottery system added for every plot in the game
- Opening of Empyreum residential area in Ishgard
- Dedicated wards for free company plots added
- Free Company members must remain in it for at least 30 days to buy a plot
- Price plots won’t decrease over time anymore
User Interface
- Adding of Adventurer Plates in beta
- The additional hotbar can now be rearranged when switching jobs in instanced quest battles
- Character portraits added for dialogue lines in some instanced quest battles
- Improvements in level requirement entries and report areas
- Unending Codex added to display lore information
- Sightseeing Log visual effect adjusted
- Vista categories adjusted to reflect expansions
- Required Collectability information added on crafting window
- Shop filters improved
- Achievements tab clarity improved
- Dramfitting option added on the inn chamber’s bed to try on Online Shop’s items
- Auto target enemy option added in Character Configuration, including Priority choice
- Gear set names now include the job level
- Bicolor Gemstones and Trophy Cristals added on Currency window
- Dyeing interface improved
- New dungeons in Explorer mode
- More duties available to recording
- Payers can now register in duties with Duty Support or Trust via the Duty Finder
Character Creation
- New Hrothgar hairstyles added
- New Hrothgar facial features added
- New male and female Viera’s hairstyles added
Other
- The Whorleater replaced by Ultima’s Bane as Unreal trial
- Rewards of Excitatron 600 treasure hunt instance have been adjusted
- Decipher animation modified
- Adding a 30 days requirement to get the Free Company master rank
- New Charge symbols added in Free Company crests
- Spoiler of location and duty names deleted
- Duty Support added on A Realm Reborn, Shadowbringers, and Endwalker duties
- Khloe’s prizes and seals obtention from completing Wondrous Tails adjusted
- Players can now be revived when incapacitated in some Hard and Extreme duties (not including Endwalker‘s)
- Savage Raid weekly reward restriction removed
- Unsung Blaedes of Asphodelos now require four Discal Tomestones instead of seven
- Bozjan southern front and Zadnor adjusted to yield more EXP and caches
- Glamour plate limit increased from 15 to 20
- NPC accompaniment system improved
- Instanced field areas deleted, except for Radz-at-Han, Thavnair, and Mor Dhona
- More wireless controller support added
- New text commands (draw, sheathe, determined, content, adventurerplate, portrait)
- Entry subscription now offers eight characters per World
- Bug fixes
Balance changes
- Buffs on Paladin, Warrior, Dragoon, Gunbreaker, Reaper, Bard, Machinist, Red Mage, White Mage, Scholar, Astrologian, and Sage
- Dark Knight, Ninja, Samurai, Dancer, and Summoner adjusted
- Nerf of Monk’s Perfect Balance
The complete balance changes can be found here.
A number of A Realm Reborn‘s dungeons were also adjusted to make them more enjoyable for players. Here is the list of those involved:
- Copperbell Mines
- The Thousand Maws of Toto-Rak
- Haukke Manor
- Brayflox’s Longstop
- Dzemael Darkhold
- The Stone Vigil
- Cape Westwind
- Castrum Meridianum and The Praetorium have become four-player dungeons
The PvP modes were also significantly reworked to welcome the addition of new game mode called Crystalline Conflict. The PvP actions have also been “fully reworked,” the season rewards improved, ranks adjusted, and all jobs received balance changes specific to those game modes.
The developer also reiterated that the Dragonsong’s Reprise Ultimate duty will be released alongside Patch 6.11, and players will have to wait for more for the Hildibrand and Arkasodara tribal quests, set for Patch 6.15. Lastly, the Data Center Travel will be introduced on patch 6.18.
All live servers are in maintenance for an expected time of 24 hours and will be available tomorrow, following the introduction of Patch 6.1.