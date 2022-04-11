Here are the notes for Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.1, Newfound Adventure

Final Fantasy XIV fans are in for a treat because the first major patch since Endwalker is set to be introduced to the live servers tomorrow.

It’ll bring a plethora of new content in many aspects of the game, such as new Main Scenario quests, a new secondary questline linked to an Alliance Raid, quality-of-life changes, and more. Here are the complete patch notes for Patch 6.1, Newfound Adventure.

New Quests

New Main Scenario Quests added, including a new Dungeon

New Minstrel’s Quest unlocking the Endsinger’s Aria Extreme trial

New Chronicles of a New Era quests added, including a new Alliance raid

New Role Quests added

New chapters added to New Game Plus mode

Revision of A Realm Reborn quests (deletion of Main Scenario Quest roulettes, will become solo instances)

New FATEs in Endwalker‘s maps

New Stone, Sky, Sea trials

New Items

New cosmetic items from a collaboration with GARO added

New craftable items, recipes, and fish added

New subaquatic voyage areas and items added, maximum rank adjusted from 90 to 05

New furnishing items added

New orchestion rolls added

New aquarium fish available

New paintings added

Byregotia flowerpot seeds added

New Manderville Gold Saucer rewards added

New Triple Triad cards and NPC opponents

New Faux leave items

New Emotes

New iLvl 590 gear and corresponding Merchant added

New mounts

New pup minion

New fashion accessories

New venture rewards

Housing

Screengrab via Square Enix

New Lottery system added for every plot in the game

Opening of Empyreum residential area in Ishgard

Dedicated wards for free company plots added

Free Company members must remain in it for at least 30 days to buy a plot

Price plots won’t decrease over time anymore

User Interface

Screengrab via Square Enix

Adding of Adventurer Plates in beta

The additional hotbar can now be rearranged when switching jobs in instanced quest battles

Character portraits added for dialogue lines in some instanced quest battles

Improvements in level requirement entries and report areas

Unending Codex added to display lore information

Sightseeing Log visual effect adjusted

Vista categories adjusted to reflect expansions

Required Collectability information added on crafting window

Shop filters improved

Achievements tab clarity improved

Dramfitting option added on the inn chamber’s bed to try on Online Shop’s items

Auto target enemy option added in Character Configuration, including Priority choice

Gear set names now include the job level

Bicolor Gemstones and Trophy Cristals added on Currency window

Dyeing interface improved

New dungeons in Explorer mode

More duties available to recording

Payers can now register in duties with Duty Support or Trust via the Duty Finder

Character Creation

New Hrothgar hairstyles added

New Hrothgar facial features added

New male and female Viera’s hairstyles added

Other

The Whorleater replaced by Ultima’s Bane as Unreal trial

Rewards of Excitatron 600 treasure hunt instance have been adjusted

Decipher animation modified

Adding a 30 days requirement to get the Free Company master rank

New Charge symbols added in Free Company crests

Spoiler of location and duty names deleted

Duty Support added on A Realm Reborn, Shadowbringers, and Endwalker duties

Khloe’s prizes and seals obtention from completing Wondrous Tails adjusted

Players can now be revived when incapacitated in some Hard and Extreme duties (not including Endwalker‘s)

Savage Raid weekly reward restriction removed

Unsung Blaedes of Asphodelos now require four Discal Tomestones instead of seven

Bozjan southern front and Zadnor adjusted to yield more EXP and caches

Glamour plate limit increased from 15 to 20

NPC accompaniment system improved

Instanced field areas deleted, except for Radz-at-Han, Thavnair, and Mor Dhona

More wireless controller support added

New text commands (draw, sheathe, determined, content, adventurerplate, portrait)

Entry subscription now offers eight characters per World

Bug fixes

Balance changes

Buffs on Paladin, Warrior, Dragoon, Gunbreaker, Reaper, Bard, Machinist, Red Mage, White Mage, Scholar, Astrologian, and Sage

Dark Knight, Ninja, Samurai, Dancer, and Summoner adjusted

Nerf of Monk’s Perfect Balance

The complete balance changes can be found here.

A number of A Realm Reborn‘s dungeons were also adjusted to make them more enjoyable for players. Here is the list of those involved:

Copperbell Mines

The Thousand Maws of Toto-Rak

Haukke Manor

Brayflox’s Longstop

Dzemael Darkhold

The Stone Vigil

Cape Westwind

Castrum Meridianum and The Praetorium have become four-player dungeons

Screengrab via Square Enix

The PvP modes were also significantly reworked to welcome the addition of new game mode called Crystalline Conflict. The PvP actions have also been “fully reworked,” the season rewards improved, ranks adjusted, and all jobs received balance changes specific to those game modes.

The developer also reiterated that the Dragonsong’s Reprise Ultimate duty will be released alongside Patch 6.11, and players will have to wait for more for the Hildibrand and Arkasodara tribal quests, set for Patch 6.15. Lastly, the Data Center Travel will be introduced on patch 6.18.

All live servers are in maintenance for an expected time of 24 hours and will be available tomorrow, following the introduction of Patch 6.1.