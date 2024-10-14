Image Credit: Bethesda
An image of a massive desert fight in Throne and Liberty.
Image via Amazon Games.
Throne and Liberty Weaken Chance, explained

Including how it works, which weapons use it, and how much Weaken Chance you need.
Edward Strazd
|

Published: Oct 14, 2024 09:58 am

Throne and Liberty has multiple stats you can get on your gear to become stronger. Every build needs specific stats, and one of the more frequently used stats is the Weaken Chance, which helps apply debuffs.

Here’s everything you need to know about Weaken Chance in Throne and Liberty.

How does Weaken Chance work in Throne and Liberty

Throne and Liberty Weaken Chance description
It’s all in the skills. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Weaken Chance is one of the CC stats you can build on your character in Throne and Liberty. Weaken Chance increases the chance to apply Weaken to the target. If your Weaken Chance is higher than the target’s Weaken Resistance, you get a four percent increased chance for every 10 points of difference. However, if the target’s Weaken Resistance is higher than your Weaken Chance, it gets four percent increased resistance for every 10 points of difference.

You can find a general Weaken effect on multiple weapons and custom types of Weaken unique to specific weapons (usually written as “Weaken: effect name”). Some Weaken effects become available once you unlock a specific skill’s specialization.

Here are a few Weaken effects and the weapons you can find them on:

  • Weaken: Poison (Dagger)
  • Weaken: Thunderclouds (Dagger)
  • Weaken: Sleep (Wand)
  • Weaken: Curse (Wand)
  • Weaken: Burning (Staff)

How to build Weaken Chance in Throne and Liberty

Epic Daggers with Weaken Chance in Throne and Liberty
Don’t overdo it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You only need to build Weaken Chance if your weapons can apply Weaken. To apply Weaken, Dagger often uses Thunderclouds in DPS builds, like Crossbow and Dagger or Greatsword and Dagger. Thunderclouds scale the Dagger’s damage, so having enough Weaken Chance is important if you’re using this weapon. If your core skill rotation doesn’t involve Weaken, you don’t have to worry about Weaken Chance.

You need to get armor, weapons, and accessories with Weaken Chance as a stat or a Trait to increase Weaken Chance. The average amount of Weaken Chance you need for PvE in Throne and Liberty is around 350. Depending on Traits, you can achieve that using one or two Epic gear pieces with Weaken Chance as their main stat.

Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.