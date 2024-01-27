The Elder Scrolls Online 2024 event calendar: All ESO events we expect this year

Every year, The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) players can enjoy a variety of in-game events themed around rel-world celebrations or one-time events based on Elder Scrolls lore. Since it’s been 10 years ESO has been around, we already know some of the events that reoccur every year.

Recommended Videos

Some events are based on certain DLCs’ release anniversaries as well. There are more than 30 DLCs, which opens a lot of opportunities for events. The first chapter coming to ESO in 2024 is called Gold Road and will bring a whole new region, a new Daedric Prince, and a new feature to the game. Bethesda stopped making events anticipating the release of a DLC, but it’s possible an event could take place near the release date to attract more players.

We can say for certain that at least seven events are confirmed for 2024 based on previous years, but the rest is impossible to predict. ESO players had a chance to participate in 25 events.

The seven ESO events we should expect this year

Anniversary Jubilee

This was 2022’s Jubilee Cake. Image via ZeniMax Online Studios

The Anniversary Jubilee celebrates ESO‘s release around April and May. Players get to enjoy a double XP boost, receive the Anniversary Jubilee Gift Box, and participate in the “Ache For Cake” quest every year.

The Ache For Cake quest rewards the Jubilee Cake, cooked by Chef Donolon as a Memento that your group can grab a slice when placed in the world. Those who eat it will receive a two-hour 100 percent XP buff. You can keep the cake, but the buff won’t work after the event ends.

The cake’s appearance changes in size and color every year; last year’s cake was themed around the Necrom DLC, for example. Considering 2024 marks the 10th anniversary, we can hope for one of the best cake designs yet to celebrate such a huge milestone.

Jester’s Festival

You won’t find Cicero in this event, fortunately, or unfortunately. Image via ZeniMax Online Studios

Jester’s Festival takes place from March to April. Players can meet the Jester royalty during the event and receive Jester’s Festival Box to get themed items. The memento for this event is the Pie of Misrule which gives players a two-hour 100 percent XP buff.

Whitestrake’s Mayhem

Who likes PvP? Image via ZeniMax Online Studios

Whitestrake’s Mayhem, previously called Midyear Mayhem, focuses on the PvP side of ESO in Cyrodiil. The event celebrates Pelinal Whitestrake’s victory against the Ayleids in the Pelinal’s Midyear Massacre.

This event takes place two times a year, normally in January and July. Players can get several Pelinal’s Midyear Boon Boxes to get new items and the Scroll of Pelinal’s Ferocity, a reusable item that doubles Alliance Points received for two hours.

Witches Festival

It’s Halloween in Tamriel. Image via ZeniMax Online Studios

The Witches Festival is an event for Halloween lovers. It’s Tamriel with ghosts and a double XP boost as a bonus. It happens in October and rewards players with the Witchmother’s Whistle memento to summon the Witchmother’s Cauldron. If players drink from the caldron, they’ll turn into a skeleton for two hours. The Boxes are replaced by Plunder Skulls and Witches Grab Bags.

Undaunted Celebration

The event for slaying bosses. Image via ZeniMax Online Studios

The Undaunted Celebration is themed around the Undaunted faction in ESO, which means it’s an event focused on dungeon delving, encouraging players to team up and complete Group Dungeons. Takes place in September or November and is smaller compared to the other yearly events in this list, but players can still get various items from the Undaunted Reward Boxes.

New Life Festival

Breda will always welcome the new year with a mead mug. Image via ZeniMax Online Studios

The New Life Festival is both the first and last event of every year in ESO since it usually starts in December and ends in January of the next year. It’s based on our New Year celebration and rewards players with Breda’s Magnificent Mead Mug memento. Unlike the Jubilee Cake, it doesn’t have any effect.

Those who participate also receive a 100 percent XP buff and have a chance of getting items themed around the New Life Festival-themed items and Master Writs through the New Life Festival Box.

There should be plenty more ESO events taking place throughout the year, especially since it’s the 10th anniversary of the game’s release, but these are the seven players should be able to participate in this year.